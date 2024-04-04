The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (Ikeja Electric) has released a list of 41 areas affected by the electricity tariff hike

The 41 communities in Lagos state are under the Band A category and they enjoy a 20-24-hour electricity supply daily

These Lagos communities are the ones affected by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission's (NERC) electricity tariff hike

Lagos state - Many Nigerians have been worried about the Band they belong to after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity tariff.

The hike in electricity tariff affected Band A customers who reportedly enjoy a 20-24-hour electricity supply daily.

As reported by The Nation, no fewer than 41 areas are affected by the increase in electricity in Lagos state.

Lagos communities affected by electricity tariff hike

The following are Lagos communities/ Band A customers affected by the tariff hike:

The Ikeja Electric released the 41 areas in Lagos state under the Band A category, Leadership reports.

1. Ijaiye (33-Ota TCN-AMJE) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 998 KW/h.

2. Ijaiye (33-Ota TCN-Abeokuta Expressway) in Abule-Egba Business Unit enjoys 930KW/h.

3. Abule-Taylor (11-EkoroINJ-T1-Ekoro) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 920KW/h.

4. Egbeda (11-AlimoshoINJ-T8-Alimosho) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 889KW/h.

5. Anifowoshe (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Siyanbola) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 929KW/h.

6. Anifowoshe (11-Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Ajao) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 941KW/h.

7. Anifowoshe (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Awolowo) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 889KW/h

8. Anifowoshe (11-Adeniyi JonesINJ-T1-Adeniyi Jones) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 982KW/h.

9. Ogba (11-OgbaINJ-T3-Oba Akran) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 888KW/h

10. Ogba (11-Oke IraINJ-T2-Kayode) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 867KW/h.

11. Ogba (11-Oke IraINJ-T2-Mangoro) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 943KW/h

12. Ojodu (11-OjoduINJ-T2-River Valley) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 910KW/h.

13. Oregun (11-MarylandINJ-T2-Ojota) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 973KW/h.

14. Oregun (11-OpebiINJ-T1-Olusosun) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 924KW/h.

15. Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Kudirat) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 977KW/h

16. Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T6-Ogundana) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 981KW/h.

17. Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Allen) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 989KW/h.

18. Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Alausa) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 945KW/h.

19. Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T4-Oregun) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 980KW/h

20. Oregun (11-New AlausaINJ-T5-Morrison) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 950KW/h.

21. PTC (11-IlupejuIJN-T4-Ikorodu) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 892KW/h.

22. PTC (11-MarylandIJN-T1-PTC) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 858KW/h.

23. PTC (11-IlupejuIJN-T1-Bhojson) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 923KW/h.

24. PTC (11-PTCIJN-T2-Awuse) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 991KW/h.

25. PTC (11-IlupejuIJN-T3-General Hospital) in Akowonjo Business Unit enjoys 892KW/h.

26. Lasunwon (33-IkoroduTCN-Fakale Source) in Ikorodu Business Unit enjoys 890KW/h.

27. Odogunyan (11-OdogunyanINJ-T2-Centex) in Ikorodu Business Unit enjoys 854KW/h.

28. Ago (11-ItireINJ-T3-Ago) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 851KW/h.

29. Ago (33-ItireTCN-Ago 1) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 933KW/h.

30. Ajao (11-AjaoINJ-T2-New Estate) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 906KW/h.

31. Idimu (33-EjigboTCN-AGODO) in Oshodi Business Unit enjoys 956KW/h

32. Ikosi (11-MarylandINJ-T3-Demurin) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 947KW/h.

33. Ilupeju (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Coker) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h

34. Ilupeju (11-IlupejuINJ-T3-Palmgroove) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 960KW/h.

35. Magodo (11-MagodoINJ-T2-Bashiru) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 939KW/h

36. Magodo (11-MagodoINJ-T1-Emmanuel Keshi) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 998KW/h

37. Mende (11-MarylandINJ-T3-Sylvia) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 944KW/h

38. Mende (11-MarylandINJ-T2-Westex) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 981KW/h

39. Olateju (11-IlupejuLocal-T1-Industrial) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 982KW/h

40. Oworonshoki (11-OworoINJ-T1-Hospital) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 985KW/h

41. Oworonshoki (11-OworoINJ-T1-Anthony) in Shomolu Business Unit enjoys 965KW/h

Why Tinubu’s govt increased electricity tariff

Legit.ng earlier reported that NERC vice president, Musiliu Oseni, explained the reasons behind the increase in electricity tariff for Band A customers.

The increase, which was announced by NERC on Wednesday, will see customers pay ₦225 kilowatts per hour, up from the current ₦66.

Oseni explained that the Commission is empowered by its Act to ensure that the licenses operating efficiently are allowed to recover sufficient revenue for the capital invested, for the operational cost as well as having a return for the investment they have made.

