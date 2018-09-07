Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya’s biography: age, career, net worth, family

Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya is one of the prominent Kannywood actresses. She is known for portraying assigned characters with ease and finesse and has starred in several films and shows. Besides acting, she is a business lady and model.

The actress posing for pictures in colourful outfits. Photo: @realaeshatsamiyya (modified by author)

Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya has a bright future in Kannywood. She has established herself as one of the best actresses in the industry. Fans hope to see her featuring in more productions in the future.

Profile summary

Full name Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya Gender Female Year of birth 1992 Age 30 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Nasarawa Local Government in Kano state Current residence Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Alhaji Buba Abubakar Children 3 Siblings 3 Alma mater Giginyu Primary and Secondary School and North-West University Profession Actress, businesswoman, and model

Who is Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya?

Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya is a talented actress, businesswoman, and model. She has been acting in various Hausa productions for several years now.

How old is the actress?

Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya's biography indicates she is 30 years old as of 2022. She was born in 1992, but the exact month and day remain undisclosed.

Where is Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya from?

The actress was born in Nasarawa Local Government in Kano state. Her nationality is Nigerian, and her ethnicity is Black. She is a practising Muslim and has a younger sister. She also has two brothers.

Educational background

The actress went to Giginyu Primary and Secondary School. She pursued higher education at North-West University.

Career

The actress started acting when she was a university student. She gained plenty of attention within a short period because of her excellent acting skills. She has starred in the following productions as of 2022.

So

Dakin Amarya

Tsamiya

Ranar Baiko

Hanyar Kano

Zeenat

Salma

Uzuri

Ina Kika je

Husna

The actress' portrayal of different characters has made her a fan favourite. In 2014, she won the Best Actress Award at the City People Awards.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, actors and actresses took a break from filming. She used the break to become a businesswoman and model.

She owns a shop in Kano on Gwarzo Road, Opposite the NYSC Secretariat. She promotes products for textile owners, boutiques, saloons, and other businesses on social media.

Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya's net worth

There are reports that the actress has a net worth of ₦5.7 million. Her wealth is from various acting roles and her beauty business.

Did Aisha Tsamiya get married?

The actress got married on 25th February 2022. Her husband's name is Alhaji Buba Abubakar. Before getting married, she had expressed a deep desire to settle down in marriage.

There were speculations that her parents wanted an arranged marriage for their daughter. She allegedly got into an accident on her way to Sokoto to distribute her wedding cards. The accident made her family cancel the wedding.

The actress wanted her wedding to remain a secret. She did not want members of the press to show up on her special day. Although she managed to keep the event low-key, a few of Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya's wedding photos surfaced online.

Children

The actress is a mother of three. She has two young boys whose names are yet to be revealed. She also has a little daughter named Iman.

Where is Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya in 2022?

The actress is raising her family and running her business. She is also actively engaged in the Kannywood scene. Fans can anticipate seeing her in more productions soon.

Trivia

The actress is passionate about helping the less privileged in society. She often shares food, clothing, and money with needy people.

She dreams of directing Kannywood productions.

She loves fashion, particularly handbags and shoes.

She loves engaging in religious activities which she promotes through songs and musical interludes.

She does not keep female friends and strongly believes in following what her heart dictates.

Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya is a talented actress who has featured in multiple Hausa productions. She is also newly married to Alhaji Buba Abubakar.

