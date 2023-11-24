The FG has released the list of the first set of successful applicants for the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program

The program aims to train Nigerians in 12 specialised tech courses, including Artificial Intelligence

The Nigerian government plans to train 3 million Nigerians in tech skills over the next four years to reduce youth unemployment

The Federal Government of Nigeria has unveiled a long list of successful candidates as first cohorts for its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program.

Bosun Tijani, the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, disclosed this in a post on X on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Nigerian government to train 3 million Nigerian youths Photo credit: Bosuntijani

Source: Getty Images

Bosun wrote on X:

"We want to make sure that everyone who has applied for the #3MTT programme can check if they are part of the first cohort.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Please visit https://b.link/3MTT-LIST and search for your name to know the next step on your #3MTT learning journey."

3MTT courses

The selected applicants for the first phase will learn the following courses:

Software Development

UI/UX Design

Data Analysis & Visualisation

Quality Assurance

Product Management

Data Science

Animation

AI / Machine Learning

Cybersecurity

Game Development

Cloud Computing

Dev Ops.

Details on the 3MTT fellowship

The 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme is critical to the Renewed Hope agenda to build Nigeria’s technical talent.

The first phase of the programme, executed in collaboration with NITDA, will involve multiple stakeholders, including fellows, training providers, partners and placement organisations.

The 3MTT programme by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy will generate a pipeline of technical talent to create 2 million digital jobs by 2025.

Tijani recently announced N1 billion in funding for the programme to be provided by IHS Telecom.

To check your name, check here

To apply for the next cohort, check here

Nigerian lady couldn’t get a job after sending out over 1,000 applications

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Favour Onaruyi-Obasuyi, took her unemployment frustration to LinkedIn as she spoke about her several failed attempts at getting a job.

In a long post, the lady revealed that she has been jobless since November 2020.

Between that year and now, she applied for more than 1,000 job opportunities, and they all hit a rock.

Source: Legit.ng