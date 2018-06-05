How to get Bet9ja promotion code in 2023: step-by-step guide

Bet9ja is a Nigerian-based online sports betting and casino company that regularly offers promotions and bonuses to its customers. These promotions may include welcome bonuses for new users, free bets, cashback offers, and other rewards. Here is a simple guide that explains the steps to obtain the Bet9ja promotion code and receive a bonus of up to 100% on your deposit.

Bet9ja is a top-rated online gaming website that offers fantastic bonuses. Follow the steps below to get the Bet9ja promotion code and how to get 100% bonus on Bet9ja.

What is Bet9ja promotion code?

The Bet9ja bonus code is the code that allows you to get up to a hundred per cent (100%) bonus on your deposit for the Bet9ja sportsbook. You have to make a deposit between the amounts of one hundred Naira (N100) and one hundred thousand Naira (N100,000) to be able to win this offer.

Bet9ja promotion code: How to claim it

You can use the Bet9ja bonus code for today is BETMAX, and you can use it to claim bonus offers. Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how to obtain and use the Bet9ja promotion code.

Visit the Bet9ja website, and click "Join Now". Complete the registration process by filling in your full name, email address, date of birth and the promotional code "BETMAX." Agree to Bet9ja terms and conditions. Click on "Register." If successful, a message "Registration successful! Please check your email and click the activation link to proceed" will appear on your screen. Next, check your email inbox for the activation link sent by Bet9ja. Click on the activation link to complete your registration with the necessary details. After completing your registration, you can deposit between one hundred Naira (100 Naira) and one hundred thousand Naira (100,000 Naira). You should receive your bonus money immediately after your deposit is approved. However, it may take up to twenty-four hours (24 hrs) for the bonus to appear on your Bet9ja account.

NB: It's important to note that the bonus offer only applies to your first deposit and amounts to a hundred per cent bonus on the deposit.

Bet9ja promotion code terms and conditions

To withdraw your money, you must fulfil the bookmaker's conditions, which include meeting betting requirements to cash out your bonus winnings. It's important to read and understand these requirements carefully to avoid losing your money. Below are the most important terms and conditions:

You must be a first-time user, i.e. you are registering for the first time with an email that is not registered in the system already, a unique home address and a debit/credit card that is not registered in the system. You are not allowed to register for this bonus if you are a previous gamer.

Ensure you use the promotion code "BETMAX" when registering. This is the only sure way to guarantee your eligibility for the 100 per cent bonus offer.

Make a successful deposit. There are many possibilities you can choose from. It doesn't matter which one you think is the most suitable or profitable for you or which possibility you choose; you will still get the bonus.

Your bonus cash will depend on how much you have deposited. If you deposit N1,500, your bonus will be N1,500.

The double-up of the deposit made has to be wagered five times with the amount you deposited before you can collect your winnings.

Only bets with odds of 1.80 and above are deducted from the required amount.

You will be able to monitor the progress of the money you make in your profile's banking section.

Bet9ja products

Bet9ja provides diverse products and services for users to enjoy and potentially win money from. They include:

Sports betting: It allows users to place bets on various sports events, including football, basketball, tennis, and more.

It allows users to place bets on various sports events, including football, basketball, tennis, and more. Live betting: Users can place bets in real-time on ongoing sports events through the Bet9ja website or mobile app.

Users can place bets in real-time on ongoing sports events through the Bet9ja website or mobile app. Virtual games: It offers virtual sports games, including football, horse racing, and greyhound racing, available 24/7 for users to bet.

It offers virtual sports games, including football, horse racing, and greyhound racing, available 24/7 for users to bet. Casino games: It has a wide selection of casino games, including slot machines, table games, and video poker.

It has a wide selection of casino games, including slot machines, table games, and video poker. Racing: Offers to bet on horse and dog races worldwide.

Offers to bet on horse and dog races worldwide. Super9ja: This is a weekly game where users can predict the outcome of selected football matches to win a jackpot. It does not require any deposit or code. It is a competition you can play when you don't have the cash to play Bet9ja odds. This game allows you to predict ten scores to win an amazing sum.

What is Bet9ja shop free bet?

The Bet9ja shop free bet is a promotion that offers users the opportunity to place a free bet on selected sports events at Bet9ja retail shops. Customers who visited a Bet9ja shop and bet on a selected game could receive a free bet on another game, up to a certain amount. The promotion was subject to terms and conditions on the Bet9ja website or by contacting customer support.

The Bet9ja promotion code is an excellent way for users to receive bonus offers when using the Bet9ja platform. By following the step-by-step guide to obtain and use the promotion code, users can potentially receive up to a 100% bonus on their deposit. Reading and understanding the terms and conditions associated with the promotion code is important to avoid potential issues or loss of funds.

