How to check MTN data bonus balance and how to use it 2022

MTN connects millions of Nigerians because people love its great data plans and affordable pricing. Just in case you want to know how to check MTN data bonus balance, we would like to remind you of the procedure. It is easy, simple, and quick.

A lady using her phone. Photo: pexels.com, @Keira Burton

Source: UGC

Subscribe to MTN in Nigeria today. The mobile operator has been offering incredible services since 2001. It has a long list of affordable airtime and data packages for phone calls, SMS, and internet use. Find the correct MTN code to check data balance below.

How to check MTN data bonus balance and how to use it

MTN subscription plans have extra data and airtime bonuses. The company has over 50 million subscribers enjoying cool tariff prices and bonuses. Monitoring your bonus balance helps you control your MTN data consumption.

How do I access my bonus data on MTN?

MTN's airtime bonuses come from the credit you use for calls and SMS only. Data bonuses come from your data usage and may be limited to social media or particular browsers. You can use the data bonus to stay online longer. Here is how to check data bonus balance on MTN:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. MTN code to check data bonus balance

Dial *559*65# to check your MTN bonus data balance. Bonuses on MTN data packages are valid from 1 am to 7 am. There are more options on *556#for checking other details like a total bonus, earliest bonus to expire, and expiry date (e.g., *559*43#).

2. MTN code to check data balance on different plans

A YafunYafun SIM package user can dial *559*43# to check data bonus balance after recharging a line with at least N100. Awef4U package users dial *559*14# after recharging their lines with more or less than N100. You get more bonus for recharging your line with over N100. You can also dial the *559*63# MTN code to check data balance bonuses for bundles on any package.

Three smartphones with colourful displays. Photo: unsplash.com, @Andrey Matveev

Source: UGC

How to use MTN data bonus

Read instructions on how to use data bonus on MTN from the SMS you receive from MTN. The message also explains when to use it (date, time, day, or night) and the data volume you can consume.

How to convert MTN bonus to credit

You can transfer MTN data bonus to someone and receive airtime equal to that data bonus. The buyer may agree to pay less than what you expect.

How do I convert data bonus to data on MTN?

The data bonus is already browsing data. Therefore, you can do whatever you want online once you get it.

MTN code to check data balance

Dial the *142# MTN code to check your data balance and fantastic pocket-friendly offers if you want to check your data bonus balance, dial *559*65#.

How to convert MTN bonus to data

You cannot convert data bonus to data via MTN mobile app, website, or SMS. There are four simple processes for converting the bonus to data on MTN:

Call MTN service number 136 and follow the prompts to convert MTN airtime bonus to data.

and follow the prompts to convert MTN airtime bonus to data. Dial USSD code *136# and follow the prompts.

and follow the prompts. Speak to a customer care representative by calling 180 (MTN Customer Care number).

Google the nearest MTN Service Center in Nigeria and visit the place for more assistance.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max. Photo: unsplash.com, @Saad Jameel

Source: UGC

How do I transfer MTN bonus airtime?

You cannot transfer MTN airtime bonus to another number.

Can I convert airtime bonus to data on MTN?

You cannot convert your airtime bonus to data on MTN. The airtime bonus is for making calls and SMS only, while the data bonus is for browsing. However, you can use your airtime or credit bonus as data directly on some MTN tariff plans.

How to transfer data bonus on MTN

Transfer data to another MTN number by dialing *123*3#, then reply with 7. Please note that you cannot share the data bonus on MTN with another line. You will have to let t expire if you are not using it.

How do I recharge my MTN bonus?

Use more MTN airtime on calls and SMS to increase your airtime bonus, and use more MTN data to get more data bonus.

You can now help someone know how to check MTN data bonus balance. Hopefully the article has also taught you something new about this company's airtime and data bonuses.

READ ALSO: Best MTN tariff plans for calls and their migration codes

Legit.ng also posted a list of MTN tariff plans for calls and migration codes. You can switch to a tariff that fits your budget today.

MTN customizes its tariff plans to meet the needs of different subscribers. For instance, some people call more at night than during the day.

Source: Legit.ng