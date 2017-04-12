How to transfer data on Glo? The simplest guide on data sharing

Have you been searching for an up-to-date, simple-to-follow guide on how to transfer data on Glo? You are not alone, as the telecommunications network has millions of subscribers who would like to learn the same.

Here is the simplest guide on how to transfer Glo data.

How to transfer data on Glo: Data sharing

You can share your data plans with friends, family, and loved ones. With Glo data transfer, you can buy a data plan and share it with your wife and 2 kids instead of buying four different data plans.

You can share your data plan with a maximum of five people on the Glo network. Anyone you share with gets notified via sms with immediate access to the internet. There are three ways on how to transfer Glo data.

How to transfer data from Glo to Glo online

You can share online via Glo Café.

How to transfer data on Glo to Glo offline

You can also share offline by following the instructions below:

To add people to share, dial *127*01*[friend’s number]# or Send “Share [friend’s number]” to 127 e.g. Dial *127*01*0805XXXXXXX# or Send Share 0805XXXXXXX to 127.

To remove people from sharing, dial *127*02*[friend’s number]# OR Send “Remove [friend’s number]” to 127 e.g. Dial *127*02*0805XXXXXXX# or Send Remove 0805XXXXXXX to 127.

To list people sharing your subscription, dial *127*00# or Send “List” to 127

Glo data transfer using the sharing feature

Alternatively, visit hsi.glo.com from your device (using Glo SIM) and use the sharing feature.

Data gifting

You can also buy a subscription and send it to friends, family, and loved ones as ‘gifts’. This feature is especially useful if you do not want to share your subscription with the intended recipient. The gift recipient will be notified via customized SMS.

To gift a data plan, use one of the methods highlighted below:

You can Gift on the Glo website.

You can also dial *127*[USSD_Plan_Number]*[friend’s number]#

Send “Gift [friend’s number]” to 127.

Visit hsi.glo.com from your device (using Glo SIM) and use the gifting feature. Customers can also view their transaction history on the portal, generate invoices for their transactions, and view the status of all their plans among other things.

Data usage and tips

Here are some tips that may come in handy.

How can I be smarter with my mobile data?

Disable mobile data when it isn't needed;

Turn off automatic updates for apps;

Use Wi-Fi whenever you can to save data;

Limit sending and receiving files and ‘push notifications’;

Use data compression in your browser;

Delete email messages that won’t send;

Send big files when connected via Wi-Fi.

How do I check my mobile data balance?

Dial *777#

Type in 1 (buy data) in the dialogue box.

Type in 4 (manage plan) in the dialogue box.

Type 4 (get data balance) in the dialogue box. You will receive a text message with your data balance details.

How do I buy a data plan?

Dial *777#

Type in 1 (buy data) in the dialogue box.

Type in 4 ( buy 3G-4G data plan) in the dialogue box.

Type the figure for the corresponding data plan into the dialogue box (e.g 2 for monthly plans).

Type the figure for the data plan you wish to buy into the dialogue box (e.g 3 for 7.25gb at N2,500). You will receive a text message confirming your data balance details.

Now that you know how to transfer data on Glo, why not surprise your loved ones with free data?

