How to transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel in Nigeria 2022

MTN and Airtel telecommunications companies hold the biggest market shares in many African countries, including Nigeria and South Africa. You should learn how to transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel because you might need this service more often than you can imagine, especially if you are a business person.

An iPhone on the lock screen mode. Photo: unsplash.com, @Oliur (modified by author)

Transferring airtime on Airtel from MTN is easy and advantageous. It would help if you had both MTN and Airtel lines. People often transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel to save money because Airtel has cheaper data plans and call tariffs than MTN.

How to transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel in Nigeria

It would help if you also learned how to share airtime on MTN to Airtel for emergency and business reasons. For example, someone with an Airtel number might request airtime from you to make an urgent call. The service will also help you save airtime while making lengthy business or urgent calls. Instead of calling via MTN, you send airtime to Airtel and talk more with less airtime.

1. How to transfer airtime with MTN by SMS

For this method:

Switch to your MTN network.

Open the phone's messaging app.

Type Transfer [space]recipient's Airtel number[space] Airtime amount [space] Your transfer PIN (e.g. Transfer 09986756788 120 6459).

[space]recipient's Airtel number[space] [space] (e.g. Transfer 09986756788 120 6459). Send the text to 777.

You will receive a notification requesting you to choose between YES or CANCEL .

or . Send YES or CANCEL to 777 to confirm or decline the transaction.

or to 777 to confirm or decline the transaction. You will receive a notification of a declined or successful airtime transfer, depending on what you selected (YES or NO).

Flower vases placed beside a smartphone. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Homescreenify

2. How to transfer Airtime from MTN to Airtel using a USSD code

Use a code to transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel. This method and the SMS alternative are reliable, trustworthy, and available for every MTN customer 24/7.

Switch to the MTN network on your phone.

Dial *600* recipient's Airtel number * airtime amount * your transfer PIN # (e.g. *600*08137699466*100*0000#).

recipient's Airtel number airtime amount your transfer PIN (e.g. *600*08137699466*100*0000#). You will receive a verification message to confirm the transaction.

3. How to transfer Airtime from MTN to Airtel using Tingtel

You can share airtime from MTN to Airtel using the Tingtel app.

Download Tingtel from Google Play Store and install it on your phone.

Launch the app and register using all of your phone numbers.

After successful registration, click Transfer airtime on the dashboard.

airtime on the dashboard. Select which SIM you want to use (choose your MTN line ).

). Enter the airtime amount you wish to transfer.

you wish to transfer. Click Check Balance to ensure you have enough credit.

to ensure you have enough credit. Press Next and enter the recipient's Airtel number.

and enter the recipient's Airtel number. Enter your MTN mobile's transfer PIN.

Press Transfer and check the status in the History tab.

How to transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel without pin

You cannot transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel without a pin. The pin secures your transaction by ensuring airtime gets to the phone number you provided as the recipient.

A person holding Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Photo: unspalsh.com, @Elly Brian

Source: UGC

How to transfer Airtime from MTN to Airtel using MTN customer care

You cannot call MTN or Airtel customer care, but they will not transfer airtime between these networks on your behalf. They will, however, guide you on how it is done, which takes you back to the methods explained above.

How to send data from MTN to Airtel

Dial MTN data transfer code *131*2*3# if you wish to transfer data from your MTN to Airtel.

How to gift data from MTN to Airtel

You can share MTN data as a gift to Airtel by sending a text:

Gift [space]recipient's phone number[space]data amount to 127.

You can teach someone how to transfer airtime from MTN to Airtel within two minutes. Remember that you can only send a minimum of N50.00 and a maximum of N5,000 airtime per transaction. The maximum amount of airtime you can share per day is N10,000.

