Michael Samuel Idoko, the PDP candidate for Ogugu State Constituency, held his homecoming and campaign flag-off on November 21, 2026, in Olamaboro LGA

Senior PDP leaders from across Kogi State attended the event, where Idoko formally received his party flag ahead of the February 6, 2027 election

Speaking to Legit.ng, Idoko pledged youth and women empowerment, skills training and improved support for local farmers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policies and international affairs.

Ogugu, Kogi State - Michael Samuel Idoko, the PDP candidate for Ogugu State Constituency, received a large welcome at Ofante, Ogugu, in Olamaboro Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

Legit.ng reports that the reception on Saturday, November 21, 2026, marked his homecoming and campaign flag-off, attracting supporters, party officials and community stakeholders.

Sam Idoko receives the PDP flag during his campaign flag-off ceremony for the 2027 Ogugu State Constituency election in Kogi State.

Source: Original

The event marked the formal launch of his campaign ahead of the February 6, 2027, Kogi State House of Assembly election.

Youth groups, women's organisations, party faithful and senior PDP leaders from across the state attended the ceremony.

PDP flag presented to Ogugu constituency candidate

A central moment at the ceremony was the formal handover of the PDP flag to Idoko by the Kogi East Zonal Chairman of the party, Igagwu. The presentation took place before the PDP leader in the state, Barrister Kabiru, and the State PDP Financial Secretary, Paul Ogenya, formally recognising Idoko as the party's standard-bearer for the constituency.

Speaking to the crowd, Idoko expressed confidence in his chances on election day, saying victory would be secured decisively once votes were counted.

"Today is more than a homecoming or the presentation of a party flag. It represents the beginning of a new chapter in our collective determination to build a better Ogugu. I am deeply encouraged by the overwhelming love, solidarity and confidence demonstrated by our people," he said.

He added:

"I am confident that when the votes are counted on February 6, 2027, victory will be ours. We are prepared, and I assure you that we will defeat our opponents decisively."

Sam Idoko outlines his proposed social and development agenda for Ogugu, highlighting key areas he plans to address through legislative advocacy. Photo credit: Michael Samuel Idoko

Source: Facebook

Idoko outlines Ogugu social, development 'contract'

Beyond the campaign rhetoric, Idoko used the occasion to present what he described as a social and development contract with the people of Ogugu, covering several policy areas he intends to pursue through legislative advocacy.

On education, he promised to push for greater access to quality schooling for young people across the constituency. For healthcare, he pledged to work towards better-equipped health facilities and improved access to medical services, particularly in rural communities.

Idoko thanked party leaders for making the journey to Ofante despite difficult road conditions, as well as security agencies whose presence he credited with maintaining order throughout the event.

Meanwhile, in a chat with Legit.ng, Idoko committed to championing youth and women empowerment through skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and vocational training programmes, while promising to support local farmers through policies and infrastructure aimed at improving agricultural output.

Road connectivity featured prominently in his promise to his constituents, with Idoko saying he would make the poor condition of rural roads central to his legislative work and would engage government institutions to attract development projects to Ogugu.

"Leadership is about service, not personal comfort. Representation means carrying the voices of the people to the appropriate quarters and ensuring that their concerns are not forgotten," he said.

The PDP candidate called on party members in Kogi State to remain united going into the 2027 election.

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Kogi: Idoko mourns Rosemary Adukwu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PDP's Idoko mourned the abduction and alleged killing of Rosemary Ben Adukwu, a councillor who represented Ogugu Ward III in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State.

In a condolence message, Idoko described Adukwu's death as a blow to her family, constituents, the Ogugu United Forum, the PDP and the broader Ogugu community. He said the tragedy went beyond the loss of an elected official, calling it a setback for every person she was chosen to represent.

Source: Legit.ng