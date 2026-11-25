A video of Pete Edochie recounting his final meeting with Olu Jacobs resurfaced on X on November 25, 2026, the same day Edochie's death was announced

In the clip, Edochie described how Jacobs wept in the middle of a road, telling him, "Pete, our mates are gone," as the two men mourned departed colleagues

Fans flooded social media with emotional tributes after the footage took on new meaning with both Nollywood legends now gone

A video of late veteran actor Pete Edochie speaking about his final encounter with the late Olu Jacobs has circulated widely on X, resurfacing on November 25, 2026, the very day his own death was confirmed, drawing an outpouring of grief from fans and industry observers alike.

The clip, originally from a YouTube interview with Seun Oloketuyi published in September 2026, captured Pete Edochie recounting a chance roadside meeting with Jacobs after the two had separately wrapped up work on different film locations.

Late Nollywood legends Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs are remembered as an old video captures their bond and shared grief over departed colleagues. Photo: peteedochie/olujacobs

Source: Instagram

According to late Pete Edochie, Olu Jacobs looked him in the eyes with tears streaming down his face and said, "Pete, our mates are gone."

The words hit Pete Edochie so deeply that he, too, began to cry.

The two men then embraced and stood together in shared sorrow for colleagues they had lost, among them Sam Loco Efe, Justice Esiri, Pete Eneh and Enebeli Elebuwa.

Pete Edochie closed the account with a prayer that God would spare them both so they could continue to honour those who had departed.

Pete Edochie, Olu Jacobs: Two legends, one generation lost

The footage first drew attention in the days following Olu Jacobs' death on September 16, 2026.

Olu Jacobs, trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and widely regarded as a father figure to Nollywood, died at the age of 84.

Now, with Pete Edochie gone as well, the video carries a weight that few anticipated when it first circulated.

Pete Edochie died in the early hours of November 25, 2026, in Enugu at the age of 79, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

His family confirmed the news, remembering him as a retired broadcaster and a titan of Nigerian cinema.

He is best known for portraying Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart, a role that cemented his status as one of the most commanding presences in African storytelling.

The successive departures of both men have prompted widespread reflection on the bonds, shared history and mortality of Nollywood's pioneering generation.

Watch late Pete Edochie speak about Olu Jacobs in the X video below:

What fans said about Pete Edochie and Olu Jacobs

Legit.ng compiled reactions from social media users below:

@AlaIgbo_Archive wrote:

"We will never have any one like him again on earth"

@Fineotunba shared:

"Man of discipline, man of people but why this man is not our president before he left this world chaaaiiiii"

@jbujor98 stated:

"A real Iroko has fallen, may his soul rest in perfect peace 🪦"

@Papitijo commented:

"They had such great on screen chemistry. So sad to see them go."

@Klichi_wears reacted:

"Chai nothing Dey this life"

@Proper9jaboy wrote:

"It's really sad bro. He aged well tho. It's a glorious exit. May his soul rest in peace 🕊️"

@Iamkhozi11 said:

"Life just happens when no one's expected 😭 NOW HE IS LATE 💔 🕊️"

Nollywood actor Pete Edochie’s death brings renewed attention to his emotional account of losing several veteran colleagues, including Olu Jacobs. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie’s final public appearance moves fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made his final public appearance on the set of Toyin Abraham’s film, Bestie, in a video shared on Instagram on November 23, less than 48 hours before his death.

The clip showed Toyin and members of her crew kneeling to welcome the actor, while the actress led Igbo praise chants in his honour.

Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng