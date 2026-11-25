The United States offers a special professional work visa under a major trade agreement that two countries can access

The TN visa allows qualifying professionals to work legally in the US for up to 3 years, with the option to renew indefinitely

Applicants must hold a prearranged job offer at a professional level and meet strict education requirements to be considered eligible

The United States offers a 3-year professional work visa to citizens of two countries, Canada and Mexico, under a landmark trade deal that grants them exclusive access.

The visa is known as the TN visa, and it exists because of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a free trade deal that entered into force on July 2020, replacing the earlier North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1994.

Two countries qualify for US 3-year work visa. Photo credit: The Hill.

Source: UGC

Under Chapter 16 of the agreement, titled "Temporary Entry for Business Persons," citizens of Canada and Mexico are granted a pathway to work in the United States that is simply unavailable to the rest of the world.

What the TN Visa Actually Allows

A TN visa holder can work in the United States for up to three years at a time, in a prearranged professional role for a US or foreign employer.

The visa is renewable, meaning holders who continue to meet the requirements can extend their stay in the country indefinitely, provided they do not intend to establish permanent residence.

The list of qualifying professions covers roles such as engineers, accountants, scientists, nurses, lawyers, and economists, among others.

Most positions require at least a bachelor's degree, and in most cases, relevant work experience cannot be substituted for a degree where one is specifically required.

Applicants must present a detailed employment letter from their prospective employer that outlines the duties of the role, the purpose of entry, the anticipated length of stay, and salary arrangements.

Self-employment does not qualify, and neither does arriving in the US to look for a job.

How Canada and Mexico Differ Under the Rules

There is a notable distinction in how the two eligible countries apply for the visa. Canadian citizens are generally not required to obtain a TN visa stamp before entering the United States, as their applications are typically processed at the port of entry.

Mexican citizens, on the other hand, must apply for and receive a TN visa through the standard consular process before travelling.

Spouses and children of TN visa holders are eligible for a companion TD visa, which allows them to live in the United States alongside the primary holder, though it does not authorise them to work.

For the rest of the world, including all 54 African countries, there is no equivalent pathway.

Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and every other nation outside the USMCA agreement cannot apply for the TN visa, regardless of their qualifications or job offers.

The agreement is explicit that only citizens of USMCA signatory countries benefit from its provisions, and permanent residency in a USMCA country does not confer those same rights.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng