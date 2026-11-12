Sheikh Yakub Abdullahi Al-Ilory, a brother of legendary scholar Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, died on Monday, November 9, 2026, following a brief illness

The deceased was a relative of Sheikh Habeebullah, the rector of Markaz Agege, and was buried in Saki, Oyo State

An APM governorship candidate in Oyo State described the Islamic scholar's death as a great loss to the global Muslim community

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Saki, Oyo State - Sheikh Yakub Abdullahi Al-Ilory, the founder of Markaz Saki and relative of Sheikh Habeebullahi Adam Al-Ilory, the rector of Markaz Agege, has died. He was buried on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Saki, Oyo State, a day after he passed on November 9, 2026, following a brief illness.

Legit.ng reports that Sheikh Yakub was a prominent Islamic scholar whose establishment of Marikaz Saki made him a central figure in Islamic education across the region. His nephew, Sheikh Thaoban Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory, was present at the Islamic prayer held in his honour.

Sheikh Yakub Abdullahi Al-Ilory, founder of Markaz Saki, was buried in Saki, Oyo State, a day after his death following a brief illness. Photo credit: Salaudeen Kabeer Adebayo

Source: Facebook

Tributes from Oyo political figure

Salaudeen Kabeer Adebayo, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for the Oyo State House of Assembly, Saki West State Constituency, offered his condolences in a formal statement following the news.

Adebayo said:

"I commiserate with the Chief Imam of Saki, the Okere of Saki Land, Sheikh Habeebullahi Adam Al-Ilory, the Marikaz Saki, and the entire Muslim Ummah of Saki on the demise of Sheikh Yakub Abdullah Al-Ilory."

He described the deceased as a figure whose impact extended far beyond Saki.

He added:

"The demise of Baba is a great loss, not only to Saki, but to the entire Muslim Ummah around the world."

Furthermore, Adebayo paid tribute to Sheikh Yakub's character and legacy.

"Baba was a man of knowledge, piety, and service to Islam. His contributions to Islamic education and the moral upbringing of our children will never be forgotten," he said.

He closed his statement with a prayer:

"May Allah forgive all of Baba's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljanat Firdaus as his final abode. May Allah grant the family, the Marikaz, and all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss."

See photos of Sheikh Thaoban Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory at Sheikh Yakub’s funeral below via Facebook:

Read more on Islamic scholars in Nigeria

Nigerian cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of popular Niger State-born Islamic cleric Abdullateef Aliyu Maiyaki, popularly known as Mufti Yaks.

Yaks, who was also a well-known motivational speaker, died at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, confirmed the development on his Facebook page. He expressed his sadness over the demise of the cleric, whom he described as his son.

Source: Legit.ng