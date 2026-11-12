Sheikh Yakub Abdullah Al-Ilory is Dead, "Great Loss"
- Sheikh Yakub Abdullahi Al-Ilory, a brother of legendary scholar Sheikh Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, died on Monday, November 9, 2026, following a brief illness
- The deceased was a relative of Sheikh Habeebullah, the rector of Markaz Agege, and was buried in Saki, Oyo State
- An APM governorship candidate in Oyo State described the Islamic scholar's death as a great loss to the global Muslim community
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Saki, Oyo State - Sheikh Yakub Abdullahi Al-Ilory, the founder of Markaz Saki and relative of Sheikh Habeebullahi Adam Al-Ilory, the rector of Markaz Agege, has died. He was buried on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Saki, Oyo State, a day after he passed on November 9, 2026, following a brief illness.
Legit.ng reports that Sheikh Yakub was a prominent Islamic scholar whose establishment of Marikaz Saki made him a central figure in Islamic education across the region. His nephew, Sheikh Thaoban Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory, was present at the Islamic prayer held in his honour.
Tributes from Oyo political figure
Salaudeen Kabeer Adebayo, the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) candidate for the Oyo State House of Assembly, Saki West State Constituency, offered his condolences in a formal statement following the news.
Adebayo said:
"I commiserate with the Chief Imam of Saki, the Okere of Saki Land, Sheikh Habeebullahi Adam Al-Ilory, the Marikaz Saki, and the entire Muslim Ummah of Saki on the demise of Sheikh Yakub Abdullah Al-Ilory."
He described the deceased as a figure whose impact extended far beyond Saki.
He added:
"The demise of Baba is a great loss, not only to Saki, but to the entire Muslim Ummah around the world."
Furthermore, Adebayo paid tribute to Sheikh Yakub's character and legacy.
"Baba was a man of knowledge, piety, and service to Islam. His contributions to Islamic education and the moral upbringing of our children will never be forgotten," he said.
He closed his statement with a prayer:
"May Allah forgive all of Baba's shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him Aljanat Firdaus as his final abode. May Allah grant the family, the Marikaz, and all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss."
See photos of Sheikh Thaoban Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory at Sheikh Yakub’s funeral below via Facebook:
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Nigerian cleric Mufti Yaks dies at 20
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Yaks, who was also a well-known motivational speaker, died at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.