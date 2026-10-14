Nnamdi Kanu's current situation is that he remains imprisoned at the Sokoto Correctional Centre in north-west Nigeria, serving a life sentence handed down on 20 November 2025. A Federal High Court in Abuja convicted the British-Nigerian separatist leader on all seven terrorism counts after a decade-long trial. He has since filed a 22-ground appeal and is awaiting a hearing date at Nigeria's Court of Appeal— but as of October 2026, he has not been released.

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), poses for a photograph. Photo: @Goziedragon007 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Nnamdi Kanu was convicted of terrorism on 20 November 2025 and sentenced to life imprisonment .

was convicted of terrorism on and sentenced to . He is currently held at the Sokoto Correctional Centre , over 700 km from Abuja.

, over 700 km from Abuja. Kanu filed a 22-ground appeal on 4 February 2026 , seeking to overturn his conviction.

on , seeking to overturn his conviction. As of October 2026 , the Court of Appeal has not yet scheduled the case for hearing.

, the Court of Appeal has not yet scheduled the case for hearing. His lawyers allege the Nigerian government has failed to file its response to the appeal within the statutory timeframe.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Nwannekaenyi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu Date of birth 25 September 1967 Age 58 Place of birth Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria Nationality British-Nigerian (dual citizen) Education Government College Umuahia; University of Nigeria, Nsukka (did not graduate) Occupation Political activist, radio broadcaster Known for Founder and leader of IPOB; director of Radio Biafra Spouse Uchechi Okwu Kanu Current location Sokoto Correctional Centre, Nigeria Legal status Convicted; appeal pending at Court of Appeal

Who is Nnamdi Kanu?

Nnamdi Okwu Kanu, born 25 September 1967, is a British political activist best known for advocating Biafra's independence from Nigeria. He is the leader and founder of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which he founded in 2012, to restore the defunct State of Biafra that existed during the Nigerian Civil War.

Kanu attended Government College Umuahia before gaining admission to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He later moved to the United Kingdom, where he completed his education and obtained British citizenship.

Top five fast facts about Nnamdi Kanu. Photo: @IfeomaIgbotic (modified by author)

Source: Original

Radio Biafra and the rise of IPOB

Kanu started Radio Biafra — an obscure, London-based radio station — in 2009 after he left Nigeria to study economics and politics at the London Metropolitan University. The radio station broadcast to Nigeria from London. Through its airwaves, he built a growing separatist following across the Igbo diaspora and in south-east Nigeria.

IPOB clamoured for the breakaway of a group of states in south-east Nigeria, made up mainly of people from the Igbo ethnic group, to form the independent nation of Biafra. An attempt to secede in 1967 as the Republic of Biafra triggered a three-year civil war that killed more than one million people.

What exactly did Nnamdi Kanu do?

This is the central question of his decade-long trial. The Nigerian government accused him of using Radio Biafra to incite violence across the south-east.

The seven counts explained

The court convicted him of carrying out terrorist acts, issuing illegal stay-at-home orders in the South-east region for years, incitement, teaching people to make bombs to be used on government facilities, and membership of a terrorist organisation.

He was also convicted of teaching his followers how to make Molotov cocktails — a makeshift explosive weapon — to be used on government facilities during a live broadcast in the middle of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment for these offences.

Judge James Omotosho said prosecutors proved that Kanu's broadcasts and orders to his now-banned IPOB group incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens in the south-east. According to a report by Premium Times, he stated:

The defendant knew what he was doing while making these violent threats. The defendant was also bent on achieving his objective with violence and did not mind if his own people died.

Kanu was also convicted of illegally importing a Tram 50L radio transmitter, concealed in a container labelled "used household items," into Nigeria in 2015. The prosecution said he kept the transmitter in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

His own defence

Kanu waived his right to enter a defence at the Federal High Court in Abuja. He announced this decision at the resumed hearing scheduled for him to open his defence. The IPOB leader told the judge that he had reviewed the prosecution's case and found it was not worth defending.

The judge held that Kanu offered no credible defence and "deliberately refused" to challenge the evidence presented in court.

A timeline of Nnamdi Kanu's legal battles

Understanding where things stand today requires knowing the full history of the case.

First arrest (2015) and bail

Kanu was first arrested in October 2015 and charged with offences including treasonable felony and unlawful possession of arms. After more than a year of detention, Kanu was granted bail in 2017 for health reasons. Later that year, he violated bail conditions by fleeing Nigeria to the United Kingdom after the military raided his home in "Operation Python Dance."

Re-arrest in Kenya (2021)

He was re-arrested in Kenya in June 2021 and brought back to Nigeria to face trial on seven terrorism-related counts. The Court of Appeal in Abuja subsequently freed him in October 2022, striking out the terrorism charges on the grounds of the illegality of the manner of bringing him back from Kenya.

Supreme Court reversal (2023)

On 15 December 2023, the Supreme Court reversed the acquittal order and ordered the Federal High Court in Abuja to continue Kanu's trial on the seven-count charge. The Supreme Court ruled that there is no Nigerian law prohibiting the use of "illegally obtained evidence for the trial of a defendant."

Conviction and sentencing (2025)

Judge Omotosho restarted the case in March 2025. Between May and June 2025, the court set strict dates for the federal government to close its case. In September 2025, Kanu filed a no-case submission, which the court dismissed, and later ordered a medical panel to assess his fitness to stand trial.

On 20 November 2025, the 10-year-long terrorism trial came to an end. A Federal High Court in Abuja convicted him of terrorism and sentenced him to life imprisonment. Justice James Omotosho stated:

I ordered that parties be served, but this has not been done.

Prosecutors had sought the death penalty against Kanu, but Judge Omotosho said he chose to show mercy.

Is it true that Nnamdi Kanu has been jailed?

Yes. Kanu was convicted by the Federal High Court in Abuja on 20 November 2025 on all seven counts of terrorism brought against him. Justice James Omotosho sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Kanu was moved from Abuja to a prison facility in Sokoto State hours after his conviction. Kanu later filed a motion—which he personally signed—arguing that detention at the Sokoto Custodial Centre would hamper his ability to appeal his conviction effectively. The court struck out that application as incompetent.

The court sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on counts 1, 4, 5, and 6 of the seven-count charges. It also sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment on count 3 and five years' imprisonment on count 7.

Has Nnamdi Kanu been released?

No. Despite widespread social media speculation, he has not been released.

Kanu filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal on 4 February 2026, seeking to overturn the conviction. As of early September 2026, that appeal had not been heard. IPOB and Kanu's family said the federal government has yet to file its response, and the Court of Appeal has not scheduled the case for hearing, even though it has already transmitted the record of appeal.

Kanu lodged a 22-ground appeal to quash the November 2025 judgment. He insisted that trial judge James Omotosho erred in law and occasioned a grave miscarriage of justice against him.

IPOB's response

IPOB accused Justice Omotosho of convicting and sentencing their leader without enough evidence, and alleged the verdict was politically driven to serve interests within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). As reported in February 2026 by IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, he said:

Justice Omotosho convicted Mazi Nnamdi Kanu without proof, without allocutus, and exiled him to Sokoto, fully aware that such a transfer would make access to lawyers, funding of appeal, and effective defence financially prohibitive.

Where is Nnamdi Kanu today?

Following his conviction, Kanu was transferred from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja to the Correctional Centre in Sokoto State, where the separatist leader remains held. While Kanu remains at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, his legal team says the appeal is progressing under Nigerian law and moving toward a final decision that can only be challenged further at the Supreme Court.

Latest news

The Nnamdi Kanu case remains one of Nigeria's most closely watched legal dramas — and it is still actively developing in October 2026.

Appeal stalled: Kanu's legal team has declared that the Nigerian government has effectively abandoned its response to his appeal, failing to file a substantive defence within the statutory timeframe.

Kanu's legal team has declared that the Nigerian government has effectively abandoned its response to his appeal, failing to file a substantive defence within the statutory timeframe. Defence alleges judicial bias: The Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Global Legal Consortium described the trial as "prosecution from the bench," alleging that Justice Omotosho ignored mandatory legal provisions and binding Supreme Court directives. The consortium, a group of lawyers advocating Kanu's release, made the allegation in a statement issued by lawyer Onyedikachi Ifedi.

The Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Global Legal Consortium described the trial as "prosecution from the bench," alleging that Justice Omotosho ignored mandatory legal provisions and binding Supreme Court directives. The consortium, a group of lawyers advocating Kanu's release, made the allegation in a statement issued by lawyer Onyedikachi Ifedi. Kanu speaks from prison: Kanu said from Sokoto Prison that he remains committed to advocating for the right of south-east Nigerians to determine their own future. He addressed the American Veterans of Igbo Descent at their 2026 annual convention in Duluth, Georgia, via a written statement presented on his behalf.

Kanu said from Sokoto Prison that he remains committed to advocating for the right of south-east Nigerians to determine their own future. He addressed the American Veterans of Igbo Descent at their 2026 annual convention in Duluth, Georgia, via a written statement presented on his behalf. Referendum demand: Kanu has rejected any negotiations that do not include a referendum on Biafran self-determination, insisting the people must be allowed to decide their political future through a free vote — a position he reiterated at the AVID convention held from 9 to 11 October 2026.

Kanu has rejected any negotiations that do not include a referendum on Biafran self-determination, insisting the people must be allowed to decide their political future through a free vote — a position he reiterated at the AVID convention held from 9 to 11 October 2026. Honorary Georgia citizenship: In January 2026, Kanu was conferred with honorary citizenship of the State of Georgia, USA, and adopted as an "Outstanding Citizen" to be "accorded every courtesy as a Goodwill Ambassador from Georgia." Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger issued the proclamation.

Net worth

No credible sources, such as Forbes, Business Insider, or Celebrity Net Worth, provide reliable financial data on Nnamdi Kanu. Because no verifiable figures are available, this article omits a net worth estimate in line with responsible reporting standards.

FAQs

What is Nnamdi Kanu's current situation? He is serving a life sentence at the Sokoto Correctional Centre in Nigeria, convicted on seven terrorism counts in November 2025. His appeal is pending before the Court of Appeal. Has Nnamdi Kanu been released from prison? No. Despite rumours circulating on social media, Legit.ng confirmed that this claim is false. He remains in Sokoto. What exactly did Nnamdi Kanu do to be convicted? The court found that he used Radio Biafra broadcasts to incite violence against security forces and civilians, ordered illegal sit-at-home strikes in south-east Nigeria, taught followers to make explosives, and led the proscribed IPOB organisation. Where is Nnamdi Kanu today? He is held at the Sokoto Correctional Centre in north-west Nigeria—more than 700 km from Abuja. What happened to Nnamdi Kanu's appeal? He filed a 22-ground appeal on 4 February 2026. As of October 2026, the Court of Appeal has not yet scheduled a hearing date. Did prosecutors seek the death penalty for Kanu? Yes. Prosecutors sought the death penalty, but the judge chose life imprisonment instead, citing mercy. Is Nnamdi Kanu a British citizen? Yes. He is a dual national, holding both Nigerian and British citizenship. His case has attracted attention from international human rights observers and the British government. What does IPOB say about his conviction? IPOB has described the verdict as politically motivated and a miscarriage of justice, and is calling for the Court of Appeal to expedite his appeal hearing.

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Source: Legit.ng