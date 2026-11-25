An old video of Pete Edochie speaking candidly about his declining health has resurfaced following his passing

In the clip, the veteran Nollywood actor revealed he was struggling to walk and experiencing unexplained swelling in parts of his body

Fans flooded the comments with emotional tributes after the video began circulating online

An old video of Pete Edochie has gone viral following the news of his death, with the footage showing the veteran Nollywood actor speaking openly about the state of his health in his final years.

In the clip, which was posted on Instagram on Wednesday, November, 25, 2026, Edochie reflected on his condition with remarkable calm, describing his struggles with mobility and unexplained swelling.

Pete Edochie has stated the health issue he was battling in his resurfaced video after his death. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Rather than expressing fear or despair, the legendary actor turned his words into a quiet prayer.

"I just keep asking God, you are the author of life. Whenever you feel it is time for me to go, just take me. Don't let me bother the people who are around me. No, just take me," he said in the video.

Pete Edochie opens up on his condition

Edochie in the Instagram video did not hold back as he described what daily life had become for him. He acknowledged that walking had become difficult and that he would sometimes wake up to find parts of his body swollen, only for the swelling to later subside.

Pete Edochie has been sighted speaking about his health struggles in a resurfaced video. Photo credit@peteedochie

Source: Instagram

"Sitting down here, I'm not very well myself. I'm not. Walking is a problem for me now, but I still have hope that I will recover myself. You know, sometimes I get up and parts of my body are swollen, and then after some time they go down again, like my hand is swollen, now my leg works," he said.

Despite his condition, the actor struck a tone of resilience and faith, insisting that he still held on to hope for recovery.

Here is the Instagram video of the actor speaking about his health:

Fans react to the resurfaced clip

The video has drawn an outpouring of emotion from fans who saw in Edochie's words a kind of prophecy fulfilled. Many noted that his prayer appeared to have been answered exactly as he had asked.

@kitiyaspmiim wrote:

"Only a legend understands"

@quadrisulaimon33 shared:

"Rest in peace legend"

@adeol4984 commented:

"Go well our legend and father."

@queen_ennie wrote:

"Same prayer my father made. He said God should not allow him be in a vegetable state or trouble people around before he passes. And his wish was granted. May the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God RIP."

@dr_alwaysrozy said:

"A timeless legend whose greatness will forever live in our hearts."

@uyota_condo wrote:

"And God granted his request. Rest in peace great one. Okosisi! 🕊🕊🕊"

@clothe_doctor commented:

"He said it oo"

Patience Ozokwo mourns Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo mourned the reported death of legendary actor Pete Edochie, describing him as a cultural guardian who corrected and guided fellow actors on set.

She also expressed sadness over the recent losses in the movie industry, particularly recalling the death of actor Francis Duru.

Source: Legit.ng