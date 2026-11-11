Eighteen Nigerian governors elected in March 2023 are completing their first term and are eligible to seek re-election in 2027

The 18 governors span multiple geopolitical zones and political parties across Nigeria's north and south

One governor on the list has already declared he will not be seeking a second term in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Eighteen Nigerian governors who were elected in March 2023 are completing their first term in office and will be eligible to contest the 2027 governorship elections, according to records of the electoral cycle.

All 18 governors are serving terms that run from 2023 to May 2027. Under the Nigerian constitution, a governor who has served one term of four years may seek re-election for a second and final term.

Eighteen first-term governors elected in 2023 elections. Photo credit: Uba Sani/Alex Otti/Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

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North has highest number of first-term governors

Six of the 18 are from the North-West geopolitical zone: Uba Sani of Kaduna, Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, Umar Namadi of Jigawa, and Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara also falls within that zone.

Three governors from the North-Central zone are on the list: Hyacinth Alia of Benue, Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger, and Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau. Agbu Kefas of Taraba represents the North-East in the group.

The South-South zone has four governors on the list: Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers. The South-East contributes three: Alex Otti of Abia, Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, and Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Fubara is only governor who has ruled out second term

Of the 18, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is the only governor who has publicly indicated he will not seek re-election in 2027. The other 17 are expected to be on the ballot when Nigerians return to the polls for governorship elections.

The 2027 general elections are expected to hold around February and March of that year, following the established electoral calendar of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

18 first term governors meet behind closed door

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that first-term governors convened in Kebbi to discuss national issues and party concerns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, the chairman of the forum, emphasised collaboration for inclusive growth and support for President Tinubu's reforms.

Nigerians have reacted positively to the governors' meeting, highlighting unity and commitment to national progress.

Source: Legit.ng