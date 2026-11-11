Xavier Smalls, the Beauty in Black actor best known for playing Angel on Netflix, found himself at the centre of a firestorm in early 2026 after anti-LGBTQ+ comments he made during an Instagram Live resurfaced and went viral on the same day his show returned to screens. The clip spread rapidly across social media, drawing condemnation from fans and advocacy groups alike. Within days, Smalls posted a lengthy public apology, but the internet's verdict was far from unanimous.

Xavier Smalls attends the premiere event of Peacock's The 'Burbs at the Universal Studios Backlot. Photo: Olivia Wong (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Xavier Smalls sparked massive online backlash in March 2026 after a resurfaced Instagram Live clip showed him calling LGBTQ+ people an "abomination".

in March 2026 after a resurfaced Instagram Live clip showed him calling LGBTQ+ people an "abomination". The controversial remarks were originally made on 7 February 2026 but went viral when Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 2 arrived on Netflix on 19 March.

but went viral when Season 2 Part 2 arrived on Netflix on 19 March. Smalls issued a public apology on Instagram acknowledging that "the damage done by my words outweighs the intent behind them."

on Instagram acknowledging that "the damage done by my words outweighs the intent behind them." He is a biracial actor , both Black and white, born on 7 November 1997 and raised in Sacramento.

, both Black and white, born on 7 November 1997 and raised in Sacramento. Despite the controversy, Beauty in Black was renewed for a fourth season by Netflix in July 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Xavier Smalls Date of birth 7 November 1997 Age 29 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Sacramento, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Biracial (Black and white) Height 6 ft 1 in – 6 ft 2 in (approx.) Education Sacramento City College; California State University, Sacramento; William Esper Studio Occupation Actor Known for Beauty in Black, Madea's Destination Wedding Spouse Vanessa Martinez (married 7 December 2024)

Xavier Smalls' controversial remarks: what did he say?

Xavier Smalls, who stars in Tyler Perry's Netflix drama Beauty in Black, came under fire over comments he made in an Instagram Live on 7 February 2026. In the now-viral clip, Smalls discussed religion and "sinful" behaviours with his followers.

Instagram user Paul Poulos captured Smalls' controversial comments at the time. At one point during the broadcast, Poulos asked Smalls whether LGBTQ+ people would also be condemned.

Smalls replied that it did apply to them, then lumped LGBTQ+ people in with "scoffers, mockers, liars", alcoholics, and murderers, calling them "an abomination".

While some defended Smalls by emphasising the religious context of his statements, many others condemned the remarks as harmful and discriminatory. Entertainment Weekly reported that it had contacted representatives for Smalls, Netflix and Tyler Perry for comment.

Why did the backlash explode in March?

Five facts about Beauty in Black actor Xavier Smalls. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

The clip, originally recorded in February, went viral after being reshared on social media, sparking widespread criticism as the actor and the Netflix series returned to the spotlight. The backlash directly coincided with Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black returning to Netflix on 19 March.

Fans of Beauty in Black were quick to point out the apparent hypocrisy of his statements given his role as a male stripper on the show. Smalls plays Angel, a hustler tied to the club world of a show built on stripping, seduction, and transactional sex.

That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It's not just the LGBT.

Xavier Smalls' apology: did he take accountability?

After the resurfaced broadcast went viral, Smalls issued a public apology on his Instagram.

In the statement, the actor wrote that he now understands "why my approach may have lacked the love, humility, and awareness that I believe God calls us to have."

After looking back at what I said on my Instagram Live, I have taken the time to listen, really listen, through very different eyes and ears to understand why some people felt judged and dismissed. Since the resurfacing of that clip, some very smart people who care greatly about me have helped me truly understand how hurtful my words were and the damage they could create.

Smalls said he had received an education on how LGBTQ+ people are more likely to die by suicide, mentioning "Tyler Clementi and the nine-year-old boy Jamel Myles … Hearing these stories helped me see more clearly why words can carry so much weight."

He acknowledged that his comments were hurtful, admitting that "the damage done by my words outweighs the intent behind them."

Every human being deserves dignity, compassion, and most importantly love. I take full accountability for the fact that the damage done by my words outweighs the intent behind them.

Not everyone was convinced. Some people welcomed the apology; many others did not.

Who is Xavier Smalls? Early life and background

Xavier Smalls is an American actor and performer born on 7 November 1997 in Sacramento, California, where he grew up in the Lincoln Village area of Rancho Cordova.

He has a brother in Elk Grove, at whose home he recorded his audition for Madea's Destination Wedding.

Education and training

In high school, Smalls was a three-sport athlete, attending West Campus, Rosemont and Foothill high schools. He joined Sacramento State after completing high school. He initially majored in Biology before switching paths, eventually changing his minor to Theatre, then making it his major and graduating with a degree in Theatre.

Beyond his university studies, he also received professional training at the William Esper Studio in New York City, covering scene study, acting technique, improv, and voice work.

Is Xavier Smalls Black?

Xavier Smalls is biracial, both Black and white. He told The Sacramento Bee that people have often assumed he is Mexican or Hispanic.

Xavier Smalls' career: from theatre to Netflix

Cast members pose with Tyler Perry during the Beauty in Black special screening at iPic Atlanta. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Smalls built his craft on stage before making his television breakthrough. He was never cast in a play at Sacramento State, so he took theatre classes at Sacramento City College in order to audition, landing multiple roles in Shakespeare productions. His other credits include Pipeline at Celebration Arts Theatre, The Merchant of Venice at Sacramento City Theatre, and a virtual school tour with B Street Theatre.

He is best known for his role as Angel in the Netflix series Beauty in Black. The show's first season premiered on Netflix on 24 October 2024.

In 2025, Smalls also starred in Madea's Destination Wedding, another Tyler Perry production released on Netflix.

Xavier Smalls' filmography

Year Title Role Type 2024 Beauty in Black Angel TV series 2024 Shelf Life — Short film 2025 Madea's Destination Wedding Zavier Film

Xavier Smalls and Vanessa Martinez

Xavier Smalls proposed to makeup artist Vanessa Martinez in August 2023, and the couple married on 7 December 2024 in Mexico. According to People, they were already parenting one child and announced in June 2025 that they were expecting another.

Smalls has kept details of his personal life largely private, though he has shared glimpses of his family on Instagram.

Latest news: Beauty in Black renewed for Season 4

Despite the controversy, the show Smalls stars in has continued to thrive. Netflix and Tyler Perry committed to telling more Beauty in Black stories when the streamer renewed the drama series for a fourth season.

Netflix had announced that Season 3 would be the show's final outing but reversed that decision with a fourth-season renewal. The renewal was announced on 23 July 2026, ahead of Season 3's debut on 27 August.

The renewal arrived after a successful second season that spent six weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 and reached No. 1 in 17 countries.

Beauty in Black is back for Season 4 and the Bellarie family's story is far from finished.

The renewal came after cast member Xavier Smalls issued his public apology for resurfaced anti-LGBTQ+ comments.

FAQs

What did Xavier Smalls say that caused the backlash? Smalls faced backlash for calling LGBTQ+ people an "abomination" and implying they would go to hell in an Instagram Live. When did the controversy happen? The original Instagram Live took place on 7 February 2026. The clip went viral after being reshared on social media in March 2026. Did Xavier Smalls apologise? Yes. Smalls issued a public apology after facing widespread backlash for the remarks he made on social media. What is Xavier Smalls' ethnicity? Xavier Smalls is biracial, both Black and white. Who are Xavier Smalls' parents? He has not publicly named his parents in interviews with major outlets. He was born and raised in Sacramento. Is Xavier Smalls married? Yes. He married makeup artist Vanessa Martinez on 7 December 2024 in Mexico, after proposing in August 2023. What is Xavier Smalls' height? Xavier Smalls stands approximately 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall. Will Xavier Smalls be in Beauty in Black Season 4? The cast of Beauty in Black, which includes Xavier Smalls, is set to continue, as Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth season.

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Source: Legit.ng