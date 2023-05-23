Who is Kevin Gates’ girlfriend, Jojo Zarur? Her story explored

Jojo Zarur is a Mexican television personality, entrepreneur, interior decorator and celebrity stylist. She is known for appearing in the television series Love & Hip Hop: Miami. The stylist is also known as Kevin Gates' girlfriend. Kelvin Gates is an American rapper, singer and entrepreneur.

Who is Kevin Gates dating? He is allegedly dating Jojo Zarur. The stylist has worked with famous personalities like Alvin Kamara, Rich Homie Quan and T-Pain. She grew up in Coral Gables, Florida, USA.

Profile summary

Birth name Joanna Nemer Zarur Famous as Jojo Zarur Gender Female Date of birth 15 November 1991 Age 31 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Faride Manzur Father Joe Antonio Zarur Menez Siblings 2 Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Kevin Gates College University of Alabama, Stanford University Profession TV personality, entrepreneur, interior decorator, celebrity stylist Instagram @jojozarur

Who is Kevin Gates' girlfriend?

She was born on 15 November in Mexico City, Mexico. How old is Jojo Zarur? She is 31 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. She is the daughter of Jose Antonio Zarur Menez, a Mexican businessman. Her mother is Faride Manzur. She appears in minor supporting roles in the television series Love & Hip Hop: Miami. Her parents are divorced.

The television personality grew up in Coral Gables, Florida, alongside her two brothers, Jose Zarur Jr and Anuar Zarur. Kevin Gates’ gf is Mexican, and her ethnicity is mixed. Her father is Mexican, and her mother is Lebanese.

The TV personality went to the University of Alabama. She also attended Stanford University, where she studied economics and pre-law. She dropped out to pursue her passion as a fashion stylist.

What does Jojo Zarur do for a living?

She is a TV personality, entrepreneur, interior decorator and celebrity stylist. She began her career as a stylist, working for Young Thug. She came into the limelight after starring in the television series Love & Hip Hop: Miami alongside rapper Trina.

She has worked as a stylist for famous personalities like Alvin Kamara, T-Pain and among many other artists. She is an entrepreneur. The celebrity stylist owns a boutique called Zara Boutique located in Miami. She launched it in 2016.

She is also an interior decorator. She has a website, Designs by Zarur, where one can find her designs. She provides services that specialize in styling and renovating properties. Her services include residential remodelling, commercial designs, custom luxury designs, styling, and décor. She has an Instagram account dedicated to her designs.

Jojo Zarur is also a social media personality with a considerable following on Instagram. She uses her Instagram to share her fashion photos. Presently, she has over 457 thousand followers. She is workout enthusiast and shares videos of her during gym sessions on her Instagram.

Are Jojo Zarur and Kevin Gates dating?

The celebrity stylist is rumoured to be in a relationship with Kevin Gates. Kevin Gates is an American singer, rapper, songwriter and entrepreneur. He is known for songs like On The Mud, Perfect Imperfection and Big Gangsta.

The rumours started speculating after they were seen having dinner in New York City on 7 June 2022. The rapper took a video of him having a good time with Jojo. The two were also seen holding hands as they walked the streets.

Jojo Zarur’s height and weight

Kevin Gate’s girlfriend stands at 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres. She weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Kevin Gates’ new gf? He is reportedly dating Jojo Zarur, a Mexican celebrity stylist, entrepreneur, interior decorator and internet sensation. Where is Jojo Zarur from? She is from Mexico. Who is Kevin Gates’ partner? The rapper is alleged to be in a relationship with Jojo Zarur. What is Jojo Zarur’s age? She is 31 years old as of 2023. How tall is Jojo Zarur? The celebrity stylist is 5 feet 6 inches tall. What is Jojo Zarur’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Jojo Zarur is a celebrity stylist, entrepreneur and internet sensation. She has worked as a stylist with celebrities like Young Thug, Alvin Kamara and Rich Homie Quan. She is known as Kevin Gates’ girlfriend.

