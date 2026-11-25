The UAE government has published an official table naming 10 separate controlling authorities, each responsible for a specific category of restricted goods

Items such as arms and ammunition, pharm@ceutical products, rough diamonds, and alcoholic beverages each fall under a different regulatory body

Dubai Customs released the information, outlining which authority travellers and importers must deal with depending on the goods they intend to bring in

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has officially outlined the 10 government authorities responsible for controlling restricted goods entering the country, in a detailed breakdown published by Dubai Customs.

The official list assigns specific regulatory bodies to distinct categories of goods, making it clear which authority travellers, importers, and businesses must engage with depending on what they are bringing into the UAE.

UAE mentions the authorities in charge of monitoring likely restricting items. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UAE authorities and their areas of control

1. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment oversees the importation of live animals, plants, fertilisers, and insecticides.

2. Items related to arms, ammunition, explosives, and fireworks fall under a combined mandate shared by the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Interior.

3. Pharm@ceutical products as well as medical and surgical instruments and machines are regulated by the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

4. Print materials, publications, and media products come under the authority of the National Media Council.

5. Nuclear energy-related products are handled by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

6. The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology governs new tyres, e-cigarettes, and electronic hookah devices.

7. Transmitters and radio equipment are the responsibility of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

8. Alcoholic beverages are controlled specifically by Dubai Police,

9. Foodstuffs, personal care products, and cosmetics fall under Dubai Municipality.

10. Rough diamonds are managed by the UAE Kimberley Process office.

What this means for travellers and importers

The classification system means that anyone intending to bring restricted goods into the UAE must direct their applications or queries to the specific authority assigned to that goods category, rather than a single centralised body.

The structure reflects the UAE's approach of distributing regulatory oversight across specialised institutions, each with its own area of expertise.

The full breakdown is available through the Dubai Customs portal, where individuals can verify which authority governs the goods they intend to import before travelling or shipping to the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UAE announced four categories of foreigners eligible for Special Entry Visas.

Dubai: Items under 18 travellers cannot bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai Airport announced its customs duty exemption rules, including two items travellers under 18 cannot bring into the UAE.

The ban on cigarettes and alcohol applies regardless of quantity or claims of personal use. Find out who qualifies for duty-free exemptions and what travellers should check before arrival.

Source: Legit.ng