Tichina Arnold is not married in 2026. The Martin and The Neighborhood star has been wed twice — first to boxer Lamon Brewster and later to basketball coach Rico Hines — but both marriages ended in divorce. Following a long separation, her divorce from Hines was finalised in July 2022, and she has remained single since. In a 2017 interview with People magazine, Arnold admitted she doubted she would "ever get married again."

Tichina Arnold at Essence Black Women in Hollywood (L) and arrives at the CBS Fest (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Steve Granitz (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Tichina Arnold is currently single and has not remarried since her divorce from Rico Hines was finalised in July 2022.

and has not remarried since her divorce from Rico Hines was finalised in July 2022. Arnold's first marriage to boxer Lamon Brewster lasted from 1993 to 1995 , ending after roughly two years.

, ending after roughly two years. Her second marriage ended in a cheating scandal when a private recording of Rico Hines with another woman surfaced in 2016.

when a private recording of Rico Hines with another woman surfaced in 2016. Arnold shares a daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins , with ex-partner Carvin Haggins, a music producer she dated from 2002 to 2007.

, with ex-partner Carvin Haggins, a music producer she dated from 2002 to 2007. In early 2026, Arnold and Brian Austin Green confirmed a secret 1990s romance on separate podcast appearances, reigniting public interest in her love life.

Profile summary

Detail Information Full name Tichina Rolanda Arnold Date of birth 28 June 1969 Age 57 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Queens, New York City, USA Nationality American Occupation Actress, singer, comedian Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts Marital status Single (divorced) Children Alijah Kai Haggins (born 2004) Instagram @tichinaarnold Net worth Est. $2M–$4M (various sources)

Is Tichina Arnold married in 2026?

Tichina Arnold is currently unmarried, though she has been married twice before. The American actress has been open about the heartbreak her relationships have caused her, and she has consistently told interviewers that a third trip down the aisle is not on the cards.

Since finalising her divorce from Rico Hines, Tichina has taken a more private approach to her romantic life, reinforcing the belief that personal happiness does not depend on marital status.

She remains active on social media, currently with over four million Instagram followers, where she regularly updates fans on her career rather than her personal life.

Tichina Arnold's complete relationship history

Arnold's love life has been one of the most discussed aspects of her public persona. Here is a full breakdown, in chronological order.

Marriage to Lamon Brewster (1993–1995)

Former boxer Lamon Brewster attends Leon Spinks's birthday celebration at the Chocolate Lounge. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

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Arnold was married to heavyweight boxer Lamon Brewster, with standard biographical sources listing the marriage from 1993 until their divorce in 1995 (though some outlets cite 1991 as the start year). The couple met around the early years of her Martin run and parted ways in 1995.

Arnold has spoken candidly about why that relationship fell apart. In a March 2012 interview with Essence, she reflected on the marriage, saying:

A long time ago, when I was married, in the beginning it was bliss. I eloped after one month, and I married for security.

She added that she learned to be independent and not bossy, and shared how the marriage changed drastically after the third month. No children were born of this marriage.

Dating Brian Austin Green (late 1990s)

Brian Austin Green at Warner Bros. Pictures' "The End of Oak Street" world premiere. Photo: Gilbert Flores

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One of the more surprising revelations in Arnold's romantic timeline emerged publicly between late 2025 and January 2026 on Deon Cole's Funny Knowing You podcast. Arnold spoke on the show in December 2025, and Brian Austin Green followed in January 2026 to discuss dating her in their 20s.

Green said the two met when he was working on Beverly Hills, 90210 and she was starring in Martin, both of which aired on Fox, bonding over hip-hop and music.

According to Green, Arnold wanted to keep the relationship under wraps at first. Speaking on the podcast, as reported by The Root, Green recalled feeling insecure about being asked to keep it a secret while he was in his early 20s.

She was very clear on Day 1 [that] nobody can know about this. I was in my early 20s. I was living in a culture that wasn’t accepting of me. But there was no way to get out of it because that was just where my brain and my heart were.

Brian Austin Green at the 2026 Daytime Beauty Awards. Photo: JC Olivera

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In the podcast, Green also shared that after a while, Arnold became open to dating publicly, though by then his own perspective had shifted.

I think somewhere in my mind, I had that subconscious switch of like, 'Oh, this isn't a real relationship. This is just a thing we were doing'

Arnold noted in her earlier appearance that she ended things because she felt it wasn't going where she saw her long-term future. Despite the complicated dynamic, Green emphasised that there is no bad blood today, saying they have cleared the air and remain friends.

Relationship with Carvin Haggins (2002–2007) and daughter Alijah Kai

Carvin Haggins during the Recording Academy Philadelphia Chapter GRAMMY Career Day. Photo: Lisa Lake

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Arnold's partner between approximately 2002 and 2007 was Carvin Haggins. The couple welcomed a daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins, in 2004, but split in 2007, leaving Arnold to raise her daughter as a single mother.

Haggins is a music producer and songwriter and is not one of Arnold's ex-husbands. Alijah Kai's father is not any of Arnold's former husbands.

In an interview with Joan Rivers, Arnold revealed that she had previously thought she was unable to conceive after bouts with endometriosis, making Alijah Kai's arrival all the more significant.

Marriage to Rico Hines (2012–2022)

Rico Hines prior to the game against the Miami Heat. Photo: Michael Reaves

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Arnold married basketball coach DaRico "Rico" Hines on 18 August 2012, in Honolulu, Hawaii. The couple appeared to be going strong for several years, but the marriage unravelled dramatically.

In January 2016, Arnold's representative confirmed she and Hines were divorcing after media reports surfaced about Hines' infidelity, including a compromising video involving another woman that was leaked without consent.

Arnold later spoke about feeling betrayed after seeing the tape. Although they separated in 2016, the legal divorce took years. In August 2021, reports surfaced that Arnold had filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, and the divorce was finalised in July 2022.

Tichina Arnold's net worth

Tichina Arnold is an American actress and singer who has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, other sources estimate it higher. Her estimated net worth ranges from $2 million to $4 million USD, primarily from her acting roles in Martin, Everybody Hates Chris, Survivor's Remorse, and The Neighborhood.

Tichina Arnold attends the multi-title FYC event "Consider Big Shows" hosted by CBS Studios. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Her income streams include:

Decades of lead television roles

Music projects, her former headgear company China Moon Rags, and endorsements

A Los Angeles home she purchased in 2018 for $933,000, listed at $2 million in 2023

A first-look agreement with CBS Studios secured in 2026 alongside her sister Zenay, extending her work into developing projects

Latest news: The Neighborhood ending and CBS deal

From 2018 to 2026, Arnold portrayed Tina Butler on the CBS sitcom series The Neighborhood. She stayed with the series through its eighth and final season, which ended in May 2026.

Far from slowing down, Arnold moved straight into a new chapter. The success of The Neighborhood led her to sign a first-look deal with CBS Studios. The arrangement, which also involves her sister Zenay, positions Arnold as a producer and content developer, not just a performer.

Tichina Arnold during the ceremony honouring Garrett Morris with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

The Brian Austin Green podcast reveal in January 2026 also generated major buzz, as fans revisited the overlap of Martin and Beverly Hills, 90210 in a new light.

FAQs

Is Tichina Arnold currently married? No. As of 2026, Tichina Arnold is single. Her divorce from Rico Hines was finalised in July 2022, and she has not remarried. Who has Tichina Arnold been married to? She has been married twice: to boxer Lamon Brewster (1993–1995) and basketball coach Rico Hines (2012–2022). Who is Tichina Arnold's baby daddy? Her daughter Alijah Kai Haggins was born in 2004 to music producer Carvin Haggins, whom Arnold dated from approximately 2002 to 2007. Did Tichina Arnold and Brian Austin Green date? Yes. Both confirmed in separate podcast appearances in late 2025 and January 2026 that they dated privately in the 1990s while co-starring on rival Fox shows Martin and Beverly Hills, 90210. Why did Tichina Arnold divorce Rico Hines? Arnold separated from Hines in January 2016 after discovering he had been unfaithful, including the leak of a private video he had recorded with another woman during their marriage. Does Tichina Arnold want to get married again? Arnold has said publicly she does not intend to marry a third time, stating after her second divorce that getting married again would never happen. What is Tichina Arnold doing in 2026? She completed the eighth and final season of The Neighborhood on CBS in May 2026, and secured a first-look production deal with CBS Studios alongside her sister Zenay Arnold. What is Tichina Arnold's net worth? Estimates vary; Celebrity Net Worth puts the figure at $2 million, while other sources suggest a range of $2 million to $4 million, based on her decades-long acting and music career.

We also highlighted facts about Jacob Elordi's dating history, from his reported relationships with co-stars Joey King and Zendaya to his current romance with Kendall Jenner.

His relationship with Zendaya drew widespread attention, though neither publicly confirmed it. Now, reports that Elordi and Jenner have made their relationship official have put the actor's love life back in the spotlight.

Source: Legit.ng