Raina Morris, TV writer and comedian, shut down viral rumours that she enforces a strict rulebook for her boyfriend Belmont Cameli's on-screen romance scenes in Off Campus. She responded with an Instagram carousel captioned "Strictly business", ending it with a couple's photo labelled "strict lovers". Yes, Belmont and Raina are still together as of mid-2026.

Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris (L) attend the women's final on day fourteen of the 2026 US Open Photo: Jean Catuffe (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Raina Morris is a TV writer with credits on Emily in Paris , Schmigadoon! , and Neon.

, , and She and Belmont Cameli have been dating since 2025, going Instagram-official in March 2025.

in A viral TikTok claimed Morris had set "three strict rules" for Cameli's intimate scenes with co-star Ella Bright on Off Campus.

Morris responded on May 28, 2026, with humour, joking they were "strictly business" and "strict lovers".

There is no confirmed split; as of September 2026, the couple appears to still be together.

Profile summary

Full name Raina Morris Raised in Portland, Oregon, USA Nationality American Education Northeastern University, Boston (Health Science) Profession Television writer, comedian TV credits Emily in Paris, Schmigadoon!, Neon Instagram @quakerraina Partner Philip Belmont Cameli (2025–present)

Who is Raina Morris?

Raina Morris is an American television writer, comedian, and digital creator known for her sharp online humour.

She was raised in Portland, Oregon, and later graduated from Northeastern University in Boston with a degree in health science before pivoting to a career in TV writing.

Morris's writing credits include Emily in Paris, Neon, and Schmigadoon! She has also shared video from a stand-up comedy set via Instagram.

Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris: the relationship timeline

Philip Belmont Cameli, born February 28, 1998, is an American actor best known for his roles as Jamie Spano in the Saved by the Bell reboot and Garrett Graham in the Amazon Prime Video series Off Campus.

Raina and Belmont have been together since 2025, keeping their romance mostly private. The couple was first spotted at an event together in March 2025 and have appeared together on Instagram occasionally since.

The couple hard-launched their relationship in March 2025, and Morris attended the April 2026 Off Campus premiere with Cameli.

One photo in Cameli's March 2025 birthday post served as his hard launch with Morris. She commented on it with "Beefmont", apparently a nickname for Cameli, who has called himself "Beef" in other posts. Cameli has not publicly spoken about his relationship with Morris.

What were the 'strict rules' rumours?

The speculation began after a TikTok video alleged Morris controlled how Cameli handled romantic scenes with co-star Ella Bright.

Ella Bright, born 27 November 2006, is a British-American actress and singer. She stars as Hannah Wells in the Prime Video series Off Campus (2026–present).

The TikTok voiceover claimed Morris had "secretly set three strict rules" for Cameli, including that an on-set supervisor must oversee all intimate scenes, that filming of Cameli's "private areas" is prohibited, and that he and Bright must wear custom attire to prevent genuine physical contact during romantic scenes.

The video also alleged Cameli was "banned" from "off-screen intimate contact" and that Bright could not "hype" up her intimate scenes with Cameli in interviews.

The video creator did not specify how they learned of the alleged rules. Some fans pointed out that the "first two rules" mentioned in the video are standard industry safety protocols.

How Raina Morris responded

On May 28, 2026, Morris shared a light-hearted post on Instagram, responding to the speculation.

"Strictly business," she joked via Instagram in May 2026, alongside a carousel of images poking fun at the whole situation.

Cameli, 28, joined in on the fun, replying with the handshake, briefcase and kiss emojis. The last slide of Morris's post included a snap of the pair with the text "strict lovers" written across them.

Rather than issuing a formal denial, Morris chose to respond with comedy, a strategy that aligns with her background in stand-up and comedy writing.

The TV writer's witty response garnered thousands of positive reactions, with followers praising her for handling the rumours with grace and humour.

In July 2026, Raina used her Instagram Story to address a small group of Belmont's fans who had been messaging her relatives. The incident highlighted the downsides of her boyfriend's rapid rise to fame following Off Campus.

The couple have largely kept their romance out of the public eye, but following the May 2026 premiere of Off Campus, Raina has stepped into the spotlight after addressing several viral rumours surrounding her boyfriend's on-screen romance.

FAQs

Are Belmont Cameli and Raina Morris still together? Yes. Belmont Cameli is dating TV writer Raina Morris. The Off Campus star has been quietly dating her since 2025, though the couple has largely kept their romance out of the public eye. No breakup has been confirmed as of September 2026. Who is Belmont Cameli in a relationship with? Raina Morris, a TV writer with credits including Emily in Paris and Neon, has been in a relationship with Belmont Cameli since 2025. Did Raina Morris really set rules for Belmont Cameli's intimate scenes? No. Morris addressed the rumours suggesting she enforces "strict" rules regarding her boyfriend's romantic scenes in Off Campus, responding playfully online to shut them down. Who plays Hannah Wells in Off Campus? Ella Bright, the 19-year-old American-British actress, plays Hannah Wells in Off Campus, which dropped on Prime Video on May 13, 2026. What has Belmont Cameli said about relationships? While discussing his Off Campus role in May 2026, Cameli told Swoon, "They're friends first, and that's usually really fertile soil for a relationship."

We also highlighted facts about Serena Page and Kordell Beckham’s relationship after winning Love Island USA Season 6. The couple has remained together while building careers through brand partnerships, public appearances and television projects.

Their journey included a breakup during Casa Amor, a reconciliation and a historic victory as the first Black couple to win the U.S. franchise. Serena has said marriage is under discussion, while clarifying that the ring she received from Kordell is currently only a promise ring.

Source: Legit.ng