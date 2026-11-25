North Macedonia temporarily abolished its short-term stay visa requirement for holders of valid British, American, or Canadian multiple-entry visas

Foreign nationals who qualify can stay in North Macedonia for up to 15 days under the terms of the temporary decision

The exemption runs from January 1 to December 31, 2026, after which the previous visa rules will apply again

North Macedonia has temporarily lifted its short-term stay (C visa) requirement for foreign nationals who hold a valid multiple-entry visa issued by the United Kingdom, United States, or Canada.

The decision, which covers the full calendar year of 2026, allows eligible travellers to enter North Macedonia without obtaining a separate national visa, provided they meet specific conditions.

North Macedonia waives short-term visa requirements for holders of valid UK, US, and Canadian multiple-entry visas, allowing stays of up to 15 days in 2026. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies and for how long

To benefit from the exemption, a traveller must hold a valid travel document from a third country that also contains a valid multiple-entry British, American, or Canadian visa physically inserted in the passport.

The permitted stay in North Macedonia under this arrangement is capped at 15 days per visit.

There is also a validity condition attached: the qualifying visa from the UK, US, or Canada must remain valid for at least five days beyond the traveller's planned departure date from North Macedonia.

Travellers whose foreign visa expires too close to their intended stay will not qualify.

Exemption ends on December 31, 2026

The North Macedonian government described the decision as temporary in nature. It took effect on January 1, 2026, and is set to expire on December 31, 2026. Once that date passes, the standard short-term visa requirement for affected foreign nationals will come back into force.

Travellers planning a visit to North Macedonia on the basis of their UK, US, or Canadian visa should factor this deadline into their travel plans, particularly those considering trips in the final months of 2026.

Any visit that extends beyond December 31 would fall outside the scope of the exemption.

The decision applies to citizens of third countries, meaning nationals whose home country is not already covered by North Macedonia's existing visa-free arrangements. For these travellers, holding a valid multiple-entry visa from one of the three named countries is what unlocks the exemption.

South Korea extends K-ETA exemption to 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Korea has extended its temporary exemption from the Korea Electronic Travel Authorisation (K-ETA) requirement through December 31, 2027, for travellers from 22 countries and regions who already qualify for visa-free entry to the country.

Source: Legit.ng