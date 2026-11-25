The US Department of Labor outlined a mandatory certification process that agricultural employers must complete through the FLAG system before filing any petition with USCIS

The H-2A Temporary Agricultural Program allows employers to bring foreign workers into the US for agricultural labour when domestic workers are not available

The process involves strict timelines tied to an employer's first date of need, with each step carrying specific deadlines that must be met for certification to be granted

Agricultural employers in the United States who wish to hire temporary foreign workers must first complete a four-step Temporary Labour Certification process before they can file a petition with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

According to the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration, all steps must be carried out through the Foreign Labour Application Gateway, known as the FLAG system.

US outlines 4 steps for shortage-hit sector. Photo credit: History.comm.

Source: UGC

Step-by-step H-2A certification process through FLAG

Step 1: Filing a job order - The process begins with employers submitting an H-2A Agricultural Clearance Order (Form ETA-790/790A) and all required addenda electronically via FLAG. Once received, the National Processing Centre (NPC) forwards a copy to the State Workforce Agency (SWA) serving the area of intended employment, which then initiates recruitment of U.S. workers.

This job order must be filed between 75 and 60 calendar days before the employer's first date of need.

Step 2: Filing the application for temporary employment certification. Next, employers must submit an H-2A Application for Temporary Employment Certification (Form ETA-9142A) along with all required documentation to the NPC, again through FLAG.

The NPC reviews the application and job order for compliance and must notify the employer of any deficiencies within 7 calendar days of receipt. This application must be filed no less than 45 calendar days before the first date of need.

Step 3: Conducting recruitment for U.S. workers. Once the Certifying Officer (CO) confirms the application and job order are in order, the employer receives a Notice of Acceptance directing them to begin positive recruitment of U.S. workers.

As part of this process, the approved job order is circulated to relevant SWAs for interstate clearance, and a copy is posted publicly on SeasonalJobs.dol.gov, where it remains active until the end of the recruitment period.

Employers must also directly contact, by mail or other effective means, any U.S. workers they employed in the same role and location during the previous year, inviting them to return.

The recruitment report must then be submitted on the date specified by the CO in the Notice of Acceptance.

Step 4: Completing the certification.

If the temporary agricultural labour certification is granted, the CO issues a Final Determination notice, an Approval Appendix, and an invoice to all email addresses listed in the application. Certified documents are also sent directly to USCIS through FLAG, and employers can retrieve copies via their FLAG accounts.

Certifications are generally issued no later than 30 calendar days before the employer's stated first date of need.

US speaks about employment based green cards

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United States government published the categories of workers eligible to apply for an employment-based Green Card under three preference tiers.

Professionals with extraordinary ability, advanced degrees, and skilled trades all appear on the USCIS list of qualifying occupations.

Source: Legit.ng