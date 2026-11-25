Omoni Oboli shared a clip on Instagram showing Pete Edochie and Alexx Ekubo together at a past event

The actress posted the footage on November 25, 2026, hours after Pete Edochie's death was announced

The video carried extra emotional weight as Nollywood had already been grieving Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11, 2026

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has paid tribute to the late Pete Edochie by sharing a bittersweet clip that brings together two of the industry's most beloved figures, the veteran legend and her close friend Alexx Ekubo, both now gone.

Oboli posted the footage on her Instagram page on November 25, 2026, just hours after news of Pete Edochie's passing broke.

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli pays tribute to veteran actor Pete Edochie following his death. Photo: omonioboli/peteedochie/alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In it, Alexx Ekubo is seen holding hands with Pete Edochie as the two walked from their car to what appeared to be a public event, a simple but deeply moving image of warmth between the actors.

The clip landed at an already painful moment for Nollywood.

Alexx Ekubo died on May 11, 2026, leaving the industry in mourning for months before this latest loss arrived.

In her caption, Omoni Oboli wrote:

"Hmmm 2026! It is well 🙏🏾 The Iroko has fallen 💔 Rest in power sir Pete Edochie 🕊️"

See Omoni Oboli's Instagram post below:

Fans mourn Alexx Ekubo and Pete Edochie

The post drew an outpouring of grief from fans who felt the weight of seeing both men together, knowing neither is still alive.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@ihediohankeirukafavour commented:

"Waking up to such sad news 😢 RIP Pa Pete"

@ihel.ight wrote:

"Alex will continue to take care of him on the other side 😭"

@babypatricia23 shared:

"Father and son😢😢 see Alex showing daddy the way 😢. 2026 tufiaaaaaaaaaaaa"

@abstar_1 reacted:

"This video only means one thing, we can be here today and the next minute we will only be remembered for our good/bad deeds😢😢😢"

@margaretorji stated:

"So these two are gone. May there souls sleep in the Lord"

@celebrity_cheffavour wrote:

"I honestly don't know what to say 💔💔💔💔"

@ukeyoludemi said:

"May his soul rest on in peace. Alex rest on in peace life."

@official_princess_olaife commented:

"May his soul rest in peace 😢"

Omoni Oboli remembers Pete Edochie and Alexx Ekubo as she shares footage of the actors together. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie’s final public appearance moves fans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie made his final public appearance on the set of Toyin Abraham’s film, Bestie, in a video shared on Instagram on November 23, less than 48 hours before his death.

The clip showed Toyin and members of her crew kneeling to welcome the actor, while the actress led Igbo praise chants in his honour.

Pete Edochie died at the age of 79 in Enugu on Wednesday, November 25, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his son confirming the news.

Source: Legit.ng