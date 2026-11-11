Sincere Rhea swapped hurdles and championship medals for a Fijian villa and prime-time drama when he joined Love Island USA Season 8 in June 2026. Born on 13 April 2001, the former NCAA All-American hurdler from Cape May, New Jersey, became one of the season's most talked-about contestants, coupling up with Melanie Moreno and finishing third in the 12 July 2026 finale. As he put it in the cast reveal, "I'm a chaser. I'm not more of that, like 'chase me'; that's why I just run track."

Sincere Rhea in a sharp suit smiles for the camera at two separate red-carpet events. Photo: Katie Flores, Monica Schipper (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sincere Rhea earned NCAA All-American honours and won the Big Ten 60m Hurdles Championship during his time at Penn State.

and won the Big Ten 60m Hurdles Championship during his time at Penn State. He attended three Division I universities (Penn State, the University of Miami, and Texas Tech) before finishing his collegiate career in 2025.

(Penn State, the University of Miami, and Texas Tech) before finishing his collegiate career in 2025. Rhea stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and was born on 13 April 2001, making him 25 years old as of November 2026.

tall and was born on 13 April 2001, making him 25 years old as of November 2026. On Love Island USA Season 8, he coupled up with Melanie Moreno and finished third place in the 12 July 2026 finale.

Season 8, he coupled up with Melanie Moreno and in the 12 July 2026 finale. After the show, Rhea described his time in Fiji as "truly a life-changing experience" in his first post-finale Instagram update.

Profile summary

Full name Sincere Nicholas Rhea Date of birth 13 April 2001 Age 25 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Glenmoore, Pennsylvania Hometown Cape May, New Jersey Height 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) Parents Frisco Rhea and Chanel Bozarth Siblings Alyssa, Janess, Benjamin Jr., and Joseph Ethnicity Not publicly confirmed Nationality American Education Penn State; University of Miami (journalism major); Texas Tech (Graduate Certificate in Sports Studies) Occupation Track and field coach; reality TV personality Known for Love Island USA Season 8 Instagram @sincere.rhea

Sincere Rhea's early life and family background

Sincere Nicholas Rhea was born on 13 April 2001 in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania. He is widely described as a Cape May, New Jersey, native, although his Penn State and Miami athletics profiles list his hometown as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was raised by his mum and grandmother.

He is the son of Frisco Rhea and Chanel Bozarth and has four siblings: Alyssa, Janess, Benjamin Jr., and Joseph.

Sincere Rhea's parents

His parents are Frisco Rhea and Chanel Bozarth, and he was raised by his mother and grandmother. His close-knit upbringing in South Jersey clearly shaped a competitor's mentality that followed him from the track all the way to the villa.

Sincere Rhea's college career: from St. Augustine Prep to Texas Tech

Five facts about Love Island USA star Sincere Rhea. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Long before reality TV, Sincere built his name on the track. His hurdling career took him from St. Augustine Prep in New Jersey to three Division I programmes: Penn State, the University of Miami and Texas Tech.

High school: a New Jersey prodigy

Standing at 5 ft 11 in, Sincere was one of the fastest hurdles prospects in New Jersey history during high school at St. Augustine Prep. He attended St. Augustine Preparatory in New Jersey, where he was a state hurdling champion.

His high school record was remarkable across multiple disciplines. He earned four varsity letters in track and football at St. Augustine Preparatory, won the 60m hurdles national championship, and captured two 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles state championships.

Penn State: Big Ten champion and All-American

Rhea started his collegiate career at Penn State during the 2019–20 academic year. He earned second-team All-American honours at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships and won the Big Ten 60m Hurdles Championship in 2021 while running for Penn State.

University of Miami and graduation

He then transferred to the University of Miami, where he competed from 2022 to 2024. At Miami, he majored in journalism and completed his bachelor's degree.

Texas Tech: title-winning finale to his athletic career

After Miami, he competed in track at Texas Tech as a graduate student during the 2024–25 season, where he was part of the Red Raider squad that won both the indoor and outdoor Big 12 team titles. Rhea completed his collegiate career at Texas Tech in 2024–25, where he placed seventh in the 60m hurdles at the 2025 Big 12 Indoor Championships. He started working toward a Graduate Certificate in Sports Studies in May 2025.

Sincere Rhea on Love Island USA Season 8

Former Texas Tech track athlete Sincere Rhea was one of 12 initial contestants on Season 8 of Love Island USA, which Peacock announced in 2026. The series premiered on 2 June 2026.

Rhea arrived in Fiji looking for love on Peacock's hit dating competition, which places a group of singles together in a luxury villa and follows their search for romance in real time over the course of six weeks.

His journey in the villa

On the first coupling of the season, Melanie and Aniya stood behind Sincere's door, and he chose Melanie, resulting in them coupling up with each other.

His relationship with Melanie was rocky, with them fighting often but then making up. When bombshell Sol Dean arrived, Sincere explored a connection with her, and a public vote briefly coupled them, which tested his relationship with Melanie. Nevertheless, he chose Melanie again after the love letter challenge in Episode 13.

Sincere entered the villa on Day 1 and came third place alongside Melanie Moreno in the finale on 12 July 2026.

Are Sincere and Melanie still together?

Despite the rocky road they were on, Melanie and Sincere left the villa together, but at the 31 August 2026 reunion they said they were not boyfriend and girlfriend and were taking things slowly, and Melanie later said on TikTok that she was single. In a post-finale interview, Sincere addressed the question fans were most eager to have answered:

Melanie and I, we're still working on it.

He also added, "I definitely can't wait to still have a lot of dates and go and do things with her," suggesting genuine optimism about their future together.

Latest news

After the Love Island USA Season 8 finale, Sincere's story continued to generate headlines. On Thursday, 16 July 2026, Sincere took to Instagram to thank Love Island USA and viewers for what he called a "life-changing experience" following Season 8.

FAQs

How tall is Sincere Rhea? Sincere Rhea stands approximately 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. How old is Sincere Rhea? Sincere Rhea was born on 13 April 2001, making him 25 years old as of November 2026. What is Sincere Rhea's ethnicity? Sincere Rhea has not publicly detailed his ethnic background. Who are Sincere Rhea's parents? Sincere Rhea's parents are Frisco Rhea and Chanel Bozarth. What college did Sincere Rhea attend? Prior to Texas Tech, he spent two seasons at Penn State University and three seasons on the University of Miami roster. He earned his bachelor's degree at Miami and later studied as a graduate student at Texas Tech. What was Sincere Rhea's result on Love Island USA? Sincere entered the villa on Day 1 and came third place alongside Melanie Moreno in the finale on 12 July 2026. What is Sincere Rhea's Instagram? His Instagram handle is @sincere.rhea, where he has amassed over 600,000 followers since appearing on Love Island USA Season 8. What does Sincere Rhea do for work? Sincere's current job is as a track and field coach. He also works as a model and reality television personality.

We also highlighted facts about the Love Island USA Season 6 couples and where their relationships stand in 2026. Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, along with Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, are still together, while several other couples have split.

JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s breakup came shortly before their first anniversary and drew public statements from both stars. Their sharply different accounts of the split made the former couple’s story one of the season’s most striking outcomes.

Source: Legit.ng