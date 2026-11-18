Portugal has opened a pathway for eligible citizens of Timor-Leste to apply for Portuguese nationality at no cost

Applications can be submitted through the Portuguese consulate in Dili or, for those already in Portugal, through the Central Registry Office in Lisbon

The Instituto dos Registos e Notariado is the official body responsible for processing all nationality applications

Portugal has made Portuguese nationality available to eligible citizens of Timor-Leste, also known as East Timor, with most applicants able to apply at no charge, according to an official government update published on October 16, 2026.

The offer covers Timorese citizens across different age groups, and for the majority of qualifying applicants, the process is entirely free of charge.

Portugal outlines free citizenship route for citizens of a country. Photo credit: Wikipedia, Douglas Sacha/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The Instituto dos Registos e Notariado is the government body responsible for overseeing all nationality applications under this scheme.

How to Apply for Portuguese Nationality

Timorese citizens wishing to apply must submit their applications through the Portuguese consulate located in Dili, Timor-Leste. This is the primary channel for those applying from within the country.

For applicants who are already living in Portugal, two routes are available. They may visit the Central Registry Office in Lisbon in person, though a prior appointment is required before attending.

Alternatively, applicants can submit their documents and application by post, sending everything directly to the registry office.

It is worth noting that applications submitted from within Portugal will be forwarded to the consulate in Dili for local verification of documents, and will remain on hold until that confirmation is received.

Portugal publishes guidance on citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Portugal's government published the minimum legal residence periods required before foreigners can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

The required years of residence differ depending on a foreigner's nationality, with some groups facing a significantly longer wait than others.

Source: Legit.ng