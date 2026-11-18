The Embassy of the State of Kuwait adjusted its consular stamp fees effective January 1, 2026, with rates set in Sri Lankan Rupees

Driver and police report certifications are among the categories that attracted the highest charges under the new fee structure

Housemaid and labour applicants, alongside commercial document holders, now face different rates depending on the document type

The Embassy of the State of Kuwait's Consular Division raised its stamp fees for a range of documents and visa categories with effect from January 1, 2026, introducing a tiered pricing structure denominated in Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR).

The adjustment covers several categories relevant to Sri Lankans seeking employment or conducting business with Kuwait, as well as those requiring police and licensing certifications.

The Kuwait Embassy implements revised consular stamp fees in Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR), with driver and police report certifications attracting the highest charges. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

Source: Getty Images

New stamp fee rates

Under the revised schedule, driver-related applications, Kuwait police reports, and Kuwait driving licence certifications each attract a fee of Rs. 25,000.

These three categories carry the highest charges in the updated structure.

Housemaid and labour document stamps, as well as certificates of origin and packing lists, are now set at Rs. 18,750 each.

Commercial invoices carry a lower fee of Rs. 12,500, while all other certificates are processed at Rs. 6,250.

The full breakdown is as follows:

1. Driver: Rs. 25,000

2. Kuwait Police Report: Rs. 25,000

3. Kuwait Driving Licence Certification: Rs. 25,000

4. Housemaid / Labour: Rs. 18,750

5. Certificate of Origin / Packing List: Rs. 18,750

6. Commercial Invoice: Rs. 12,500

7. Other Certificates: Rs. 6,250

What the changes mean for applicants

The fee revision affects a broad cross-section of Sri Lankans with ties to Kuwait, particularly domestic workers and drivers, who make up a significant portion of the Sri Lankan labour migration to the Gulf country.

Those in employment categories such as housemaids and general labourers will pay Rs. 18,750 for their document stamps, which is lower than the Rs. 25,000 charged for driver-related processing.

Business operators who require commercial documents authenticated through the Kuwaiti consulate will pay varying amounts depending on the type of paperwork involved, with invoices attracting a lower charge than origin certificates.

Applicants are advised to confirm all current fees directly with the Embassy of the State of Kuwait's Consular Division before submitting their documents.

Kuwait extends residence permits to 10 years

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kuwait has introduced extended residence permits for a range of categories, granting certain groups the right to remain in the country for significantly longer periods than before.

Source: Legit.ng