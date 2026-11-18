An Upper Area Court in Abuja's Gudu District fixed December 15 to hear the divorce case filed by Governor Abba Yusuf's wife, Zainab

Zainab, the adopted daughter of Senator Kwankwaso, cited irreconcilable differences and offered to return her dowry

Kano's Commissioner for Information appeared in court for the governor and asked for time to brief him on the matter

An Upper Area Court sitting in Abuja's Gudu District has adjourned the divorce proceedings between Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf and his estranged wife, Zainab, to December 15, 2026, to allow both parties to file and exchange the necessary court documents.

Trial judge Ado Muktar granted the adjournment after Kano State Commissioner for Information Sanusi Bature, who appeared on behalf of Governor Yusuf, told the court he had not yet had the opportunity to fully brief the governor or his legal team on the matter.

Abuja area court adjourns Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's divorce case till December 15 Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

"Since the court fixed today for mention, I came to inform the court that I had not been able to brief him on the service I collected. He will have to decide on the next course of action," Bature told journalists after the proceedings.

Vanguard reported that Zainab, who was represented by her lawyer Aliyu Baba, did not oppose the application for an adjournment.

Zainab's grounds for divorce

Zainab is the second wife of Governor Yusuf and the adopted daughter of former Kano governor and Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso. She filed the suit seeking the dissolution of the marriage on grounds of irreconcilable differences. The union produced six children. Zainab also offered to refund the dowry paid by the governor at the time of their marriage.

Bature, speaking outside the courtroom, urged the public to exercise restraint and avoid commenting on what he described as a personal and sub judice matter.

Political backdrop to the case

The divorce filing comes against the backdrop of a deepening political rift between Governor Yusuf and his former mentor, Senator Kwankwaso, who played a significant role in his rise to power in Kano. Governor Yusuf himself confirmed his marital difficulties on Monday while addressing pensioners at Government House in Kano.

The case is scheduled to return before the court on December 15, when substantive hearing is expected to begin.

Why Abuja court adjourns divorce suit of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and daughter of Rabiu Kwankwaso Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Governor Yusuf speaks on Kwankwaso's politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano politics trended after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the APC senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18.

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not an act of cowardice and that he would speak out if pushed to it.

Source: Legit.ng