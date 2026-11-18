Solomon Buchi claimed in an Instagram video that the board of Fountain of Life Church had no prior knowledge of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's remarriage

Buchi alleged that credible sources confirmed infidelity in Odukoya's previous marriage, and that a request for a forensic financial audit was refused

The commentator also alleged that Odukoya misrepresented his late father's wishes regarding succession and publicly changed his spiritual father

Social commentator Solomon Buchi has publicly weighed in on the ongoing leadership controversy surrounding Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church, claiming to have "privileged information" about how key decisions were made within the church.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Buchi made a series of serious allegations about Odukoya's conduct since taking over leadership of the Lagos-based church founded by his late father, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

Solomon Buchi has shared what allegedly led to the crash of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's first marriage. Photo credit@iamthatpj/@solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

Buchi's claims about the remarriage

According to Buchi, Odukoya's remarriage was allegedly never communicated to the church board in advance.

"The board of the church was not aware that he remarried. It was a surprise to them when he came back with a new wife," he alleged.

Buchi also claimed that Odukoya's own sisters were absent from the wedding entirely.

He further alleged that credible sources confirmed Odukoya had been unfaithful during his previous marriage, and argued that pastoral accountability required him to address this openly with the congregation before moving forward.

"The least you could have done was: guys, this is what happened in my past marriage," Buchi said.

Solomon Buchi shares what Pastro Jimmy Odukoya should do over the leadership tussle in his church. Photo credit@solomonbuchi

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya: Financial audit and succession questions

Beyond the remarriage controversy, Buchi alleged that the church board had requested a forensic audit of the church's financial records and bank statements, which Odukoya reportedly declined.

He also claimed Odukoya allegedly misrepresented a video recorded by his late father in the United States, using it to support his claim as successor rather than sharing it immediately. According to Buchi, the board only discovered the video in December of the previous year.

Buchi additionally alleged that Odukoya took unilateral control of Fountain of Life's social media accounts and website to make a public announcement, without board support. "There is barely a board member who is supporting Jimmy," he claimed.

The commentator also noted that prominent long-standing church members, including businessman Biodun Awoshika and his wife, Ibukun Awoshika, had since left the church.

Buchi closed his remarks with a direct call: "Step down."

It is worthy to note that these are allegations made by Solomon Buchi, and Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has not reacted to it at the time of publishing.

Here is the Instagram video of Solomon Buchi speaking about Jimmy Odukoya:

Reactions to the video flooded the comments section:

@freda.asare.1 wrote:

"It's also weird how the parents of this new wife who are supposed to be pastors allowed this marriage to happen the way it did"

@muonehi commented:

"New wife or 2nd hand wife.... a woman you were on her bridal train... wow. This sounds huge to me."

@realtor_maryaugusta said:

"Leadership comes with responsibilities and accountability."

@lizowoade reacted:

"Like GREENLEAF on Netflix being played out in real life! I remember when I used to say these Americans overdo their storylines ehnnnn Lord have all mercy!!!!"

@c_queeneth wrote:

"He should have followed due process. One thing is to preach another thing is to obey your own preaching even as a leader"

@kelechicasmir added:

"Honestly this shows there are elders in the church"

Bishop Wale Oke speaks about Jimmy Odukoya

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Francis Wale Oke stirred conversations following his address to the congregation of Fountain of Life Church, where he drew parallels between Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's emergence as a successor and biblical accounts of leadership transfer.

During his address, the cleric recalled the final moments between the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya and his son, Jimmy, describing how the laying-on-of-hands ceremony symbolised the transfer of a divine mantle of leadership.

A resurfaced video of the address attracted attention on social media, reigniting discussions surrounding the ongoing leadership controversy at Fountain of Life Church and Jimmy Odukoya's position in the ministry.

Source: Legit.ng