Former minister Babatunde Fashola challenged Atiku Abubakar's plan to restore fuel subsidy, calling the proposal unrealistic

Fashola questioned how Nigeria would secure enough crude oil to sustain a subsidy regime given existing production challenges

The former Lagos governor said Atiku must explain what changed since 2023, when all major candidates backed subsidy removal

Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has described Atiku Abubakar's plan to restore fuel subsidy as unrealistic, saying the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate has not adequately explained how the policy would work in practice.

Fashola made the remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television's Politics Today programme, where he challenged the feasibility of the proposal given Nigeria's current crude oil production difficulties, pipeline vandalism, and widespread insecurity.

His central concern was supply: how would Nigeria secure enough crude oil to keep domestic refineries running and sustain a subsidy arrangement? In his view, Atiku had not provided a satisfactory answer to that question.

"The proposal is not realistic. I am looking at the proposal, not the personality," Fashola said.

He added that without clear proof that the plan could work, it amounted to little more than a promise with no foundation. "If he can explain, good; let the people choose. But without proof, it is like abracadabra. Because the reality that will come then is that he will say that, 'I didn't know that there was not enough crude oil.' That was what happened," he said.

Subsidy needs legislative backing, Fashola warns

Beyond the crude oil question, Fashola argued that any attempt to bring back fuel subsidy would require legislative approval, not just a presidential order. He also pointed out that in the 2023 election cycle, Atiku and all other leading candidates had backed subsidy removal, and he pressed the former vice president to explain what had changed in his thinking.

The former Lagos State governor, who served under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, also raised concerns about the financial impact on state governments. He recalled that during the years Nigeria ran the subsidy, states received smaller allocations from the federation account, and warned that a return to that system could put state finances under strain once again.

Atiku's subsidy pledge

Atiku announced in August 2026 that he would restore fuel subsidy if he won the 2027 presidential election. His proposal, however, was not a straightforward reversal of the previous arrangement. He said the subsidy would be time-limited, independently audited, and tied specifically to petroleum products refined inside Nigeria rather than imported fuel. The goal, he said, was to reduce the cost of petrol, transport, and food, and ease economic pressure on ordinary Nigerians.

President Bola Tinubu scrapped the subsidy on May 29, 2023, the day he was inaugurated, saying its cost had become unsustainable. That decision, combined with foreign exchange reforms introduced around the same period, pushed up petrol prices and contributed to a broader rise in the cost of living across the country.

Source: Legit.ng