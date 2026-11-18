Former Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the death of his longtime personal driver, Williams Odumosu, on Wednesday, November 18

Odumosu had only recently retired after serving Saraki for close to three decades

Saraki visited the family in person after returning to Abuja to offer his condolences

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced the death of Williams Odumosu, a man who served as his personal driver for nearly 30 years.

Saraki shared the news in a social media post on Wednesday, November 19, saying he received word of Odumosu's passing the previous Saturday, November 14.

Former Senate president Bukola Saraki's driver dies Photo Credit: @bukolasaraki

Source: Twitter

The former Senate president described losing Odumosu so soon after his retirement as deeply painful. He said he had hoped his former driver would have many years ahead to rest and spend time with his family.

Saraki visits Odumosu's family

After returning to Abuja, Saraki personally visited the family of the deceased to offer his condolences.

"Last Saturday, I received the sad news of the passing of Williams Odumosu, who was my driver for almost 30 years," Saraki wrote in his post. "He had only recently retired, and I had hoped he would have many more years to rest and enjoy time with his family. Losing him so soon is very painful."

He added: "Today, following my return to Abuja, I visited his family to offer my condolences. My heart goes out to them. May Almighty God comfort them and give them strength in the days ahead."

Read his full statement on X here:

Saraki's preferred presidential candidate revealed

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Saliu Mustapha alleged that former Senate President Bukola Saraki was supporting Tinubu's second-term bid through the Rainbow Coalition.

Mustapha, who dumped the APC for the PDP, said his defection was a collective decision by several Kwara political groups with grievances against the governor.

The senator confirmed the group's political battle was directly against Kwara governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq over the APC governorship nomination process.

Source: Legit.ng