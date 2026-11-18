Taiwan offers residency to investors who put at least $200,000 into an active business or qualifying investment in the country

Investors must spend 183 days per year in Taiwan to keep their residency permit, and dependants can also obtain residence tied to their permit

After 5 years of legal residency, investors may apply for permanent residence or naturalisation under specific financial and language requirements

Taiwan has opened a pathway for foreign investors to obtain residency in the country by putting at least $200,000 into an active business, an investment fund, or any other investment the government considers beneficial to the economy.

Under the scheme, investors are granted a residency permit that remains valid as long as they maintain the qualifying investment and spend a minimum of 183 days per year in Taiwan.

Taiwan investment residency allows foreign investors to secure residency with a minimum $200,000 investment and a clear pathway to permanent residence. Photo credit: Cheng Chia Huang/Getty

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Their dependants may also apply for residency, though those permits are linked directly to the principal holder's status.

How to qualify for permanent residency

After five consecutive years of legal residency, investors can apply for a permanent residence permit.

To be eligible, an applicant must have been physically present in Taiwan for at least 183 days each year, must earn a monthly income equal to at least twice the minimum wage set by the Council of Labor Affairs, and must hold a net worth of more than NTD 5,000,000.

Taiwan also offers an alternative route to permanent residency that removes the physical presence requirement entirely.

Under this option, an applicant must either invest NTD 15,000,000 in a business and create five full-time jobs for Republic of China nationals over a three-year period, or invest NTD 30,000,000 in government bonds for more than three years.

Path to naturalisation

Investors who complete five years of consecutive legal residency may also pursue Taiwanese citizenship through naturalisation.

Each application is assessed individually, but standard requirements include at least five years as a tax resident, a clean criminal record, a demonstrated ability to support oneself financially (with income at least twice the minimum wage and a net worth above NTD 5,000,000), and a pass mark in an examination covering the Chinese-Mandarin language as well as Taiwan's laws and regulations.

Applicants must also demonstrate recognised professional skills.

Taiwan's investment residency programme presents a structured option for Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking long-term settlement through financial commitment, with a clear timeline from initial residency to eventual citizenship.

Obtaining permanent residency in Taiwan

Legit.ng earlier reported that Taiwan has officially identified 21 countries where securing permanent residency is considered particularly difficult, publishing the list as part of its legal framework under the Overseas Compatriot Identity Certification Act.

Source: Legit.ng