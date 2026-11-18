King Prime went public with two firm demands aimed at Nollywood actor Princess Lanko Omo Dubai following a fraud that cost him money

The dispute traces back to a phone number Lanko shared, which scammers allegedly used to collect money from King Prime

Fuji musician KS1 Malaika weighed in on the matter, defending Lanko's character while warning the public about impersonators using his name

King Prime has fired back at Nollywood actor Adeola Shoremi, popularly known as Princess Lanko Omo Dubai, demanding the return of a BMW X5 he previously gifted him along with N1.6 million in cash.

The video response, which circulated on X on November 17, 2026, came after Lanko publicly cleared his name of any role in a scam that left King Prime out of pocket.

King Prime demands return of BMW X5 and ₦1.6 million from Nollywood actor Princess Lanko. Photo: king.prime221/lankoomoobadubai

Source: Instagram

While King Prime said he was willing to let go of every other money he had given Lanko over time, he drew a firm line at the N1.6 million. He also asked for the car back, stating he intended to give it to someone else.

The fraud centred on a phone number Lanko had passed on to King Prime, reportedly after getting his permission to do so.

Individuals using that contact posed as the brother or manager of Fuji musician KS1 Malaika and requested payment for aso-ebi tied to a housewarming or event. King Prime allegedly transferred funds, but the promised items never materialised.

Actor Lanko denied any knowledge of or participation in the scheme, saying he had shared a contact without any ulterior motive.

KS1 Malaika also stepped forward to vouch for Lanko, saying he knew the actor personally from Abeokuta and could not believe he would be involved in such an act.

The musician also used the moment to alert the public about fraudsters impersonating him and his associate AZ.

Watch King Prime speak in the X video below:

Fans react to King Prime's demands

The situation drew sharp commentary online, with many questioning King Prime's decision to reclaim a gift:

@Melisacandy14 wrote:

"Aswear this king prime set Lanko up"

@jazzyklin2 said:

"He said he should return the car, he will give another person. A right thinking man will never collect that car from him again."

@Kokorokoonaija commented:

"Hmm there is something about this guy that's off. He was merely using lanko to launder his image..."

@olamilekan4301 wrote:

"If he don sign all the car documents make he no return anything and involves the government on this"

@YaoRichard10 reacted:

"Some people shaaaaaa, return the car and #1,6 m, na wawo oooooooo bro, no bi gift?"

@HILARIOUSPPP noted:

"The day I saw him gift Prince Lanko that car, I had this doubt in my mind about the gesture. Lo and behold i was right"

@WizdotAyo added:

"Honestly, I don't know what happened between them, and I'm not taking sides, but I really dislike the way this guy is talking. He's speaking with so much pride… It's the unnecessary arrogance that I can't stand."

King Prime and Princess Lanko face fresh controversy over gifted BMW X5 and alleged scam. Photo: king.prime221/lankoomoobadubai

Source: Instagram

Mama No Network explains why she left Lanko

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yoruba actress Atinuke Kazeem, popularly known as Mama No Network, described her estranged husband, actor Adeola Soremi, aka Baba Lanko, as a chronic womaniser and ruled out reconciliation.

She said she left the marriage after someone informed her that Lanko had another wife and three children he had never told her about, while also accusing him of trying to stop her acting career.

Mama No Network added that Lanko sometimes stayed away from home for one or two months, insisting she was comfortable remaining single rather than returning to the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng