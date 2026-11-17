Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder remain one of Hollywood's most romanticised pairs — a gothic, whirlwind romance that defined the early 1990s. They were together from 1989 to 1993, burning bright before the pressures of fame tore them apart. Their legacy lives on in the "Winona Forever" tattoo, one shared film that became a classic, and a friendship that survived every storm that followed.

Winona Ryder & Johnny Depp attend Edward Scissorhands Premiere. Photo: Barry King (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder met at the premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989, had their first date a few months later, and got engaged in July 1990 after dating for less than a year.

in 1989, had their first date a few months later, and During their romance, Depp had "WINONA FOREVER" tattooed across his upper arm — one of the most famous celebrity tattoos ever — and altered it to read "Wino Forever" after the breakup.

after the breakup. According to Depp, the reason for their split was media interference that made it impossible to sustain a private relationship.

that made it impossible to sustain a private relationship. When abuse allegations surfaced against Depp in 2016, Ryder told Time magazine that he was never abusive towards her during their relationship.

magazine that during their relationship. In March 2025, both Depp and Ryder appeared together in a Tim Burton documentary, alongside other frequent Burton collaborators such as Helena Bonham Carter and Michael Keaton.

Profile summary

Johnny Depp Winona Ryder Full name John Christopher Depp II Winona Laura Horowitz Born 9 June 1963 29 October 1971 Age 63 years old (as of 2026) 55 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Owensboro, Kentucky Winona, Minnesota Nationality American American Occupation Actor, musician, filmmaker Actress, producer Known for Pirates of the Caribbean, Edward Scissorhands Stranger Things, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands Relationship 1989–1993 (engaged 1990) 1989–1993 (engaged 1990)

How Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder met

Depp and Ryder described the moment they first locked eyes in a 1991 Rolling Stone issue. According to Depp, seeing Ryder for the first time was like a moment straight out of West Side Story.

They met at the New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989, and went on their first date a few months later. Ryder told Rolling Stone that she was struck by how shy Depp was when they first got to know each other.

When they were first courting, Johnny Depp sent Ryder two hundred helium balloons one night to woo her while they were away filming. It set the tone for one of the most flamboyant courtships Hollywood had ever seen.

The engagement

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder during the Cry-Baby Premiere. Photo: Ke.Mazur (modified by the author)

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Depp proposed to Ryder in July 1990, just five months after they began dating. At the time, she was 17, and he was 26. In a July 1991 interview with The Face, archived by the Johnny Depp Zone Interview Archive, he recalled:

Believe me, when I met Winona and we fell in love, it was absolutely like nothing ever before, ever.

The engagement shocked Hollywood. Critics noted the nine-year age gap; fans were simply dazzled.

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder movies together

In 1990, the couple shared the screen in Edward Scissorhands. Directed by Tim Burton, the film paired Depp's gentle, scissors-handed outcast with Ryder's all-American girl next door. Their real-life chemistry was impossible to miss on screen.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) has since become one of the most celebrated films in Depp's career, and Ryder's portrayal of Kim Boggs is widely considered one of her finest performances. The film remains their sole shared collaboration, yet its cultural footprint has only grown with time.

The "Winona Forever" tattoo

Actor Johnny Depp and actress Winona Ryder attend the 1990 NATO/ShoWest Convention. Photo: Ron Galella

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Few gestures in celebrity history rival the boldness of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder's tattoo story. During their relationship, Depp had the words "Winona Forever" tattooed on his upper right arm.

The words appeared on a banner design atop his right arm. In a 1993 interview on the Australian talk show Australia Tonight, hosted by Steve Vizard, Depp described his tattoos as "a journal", explaining:

These tattoos for me are a journal. As opposed to writing it on a piece of paper, I took the initiative and put it on skin. So I wear my journal.

Reflecting on his relationship with Ryder and the possibility of changing the tattoo, he added:

Even though we’re not together anymore, it doesn’t take away the honesty of the moment of when I got the tattoo… I don’t regret the tattoo at all, in fact it’s a part of my past, it’s part of my history, and I would definitely keep it. I mean I could add things to it, I could subtract, I could make it ‘wino forever,’ for instance. You never know.

Following their breakup, Depp changed the tattoo to read "Wino Forever". During the later defamation trial, he took the stand and explained the alteration, saying: "I took off the last two letters."

Why did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder break up?

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder during the "Mermaids" Premiere. Photo: Barry King

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The American actress Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp called it quits in June 1993. The split sent shockwaves through pop culture, though both have since spoken candidly about its causes.

Johnny admitted, telling the Los Angeles Times that he felt the couple's openness with the press had fed public interest rather than satisfying it. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, he stated:

It's very hard to have a personal life in this town.

Contemporary reports also pointed to the couple simply growing apart, and the nine-year age gap — Ryder was still a teenager for much of the relationship — didn't help.

For Ryder, the split was devastating. During her retrospective interview with Cinema.com, she said:

I was very depressed after breaking off my engagement with Johnny ten years ago. I was embarrassingly dramatic at the time, but you have to remember I was only 19 years old.

Ryder described being "depressed" and "going through something" during the 1990s, around the time that she and Depp broke up. She later described that period as her Girl, Interrupted real life — a nod to the 1999 film she would go on to star in.

Was Winona Ryder the love of Johnny Depp's life?

Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder during the "Pacific Heights" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Barry King

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Many have speculated about the reasons behind their breakup. During a 2016 interview with Time magazine, Ryder reflected on her past relationship with Johnny Depp, saying:

Look, it was a long time ago, but we were together for four years, and it was a big relationship for me.

According to Depp, his relationship with Ryder wasn't like anything he had ever experienced before. The speed of the engagement, the public declarations, and the permanent tattoo all point to a relationship of genuine intensity.

Are Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder still friends?

Despite the heartbreak, Depp and Ryder still remain good friends to this day.

When abuse allegations were raised against Depp, Ryder told the aforementioned interview in Time Magazine that during the course of their four-year relationship, he was never abusive towards her.

I can only speak from my own experience, which was wildly different than what is being said.

She added:

The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved.

Actor Johnny Depp and actress Winona Ryder attend the 48th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Global News, Ryder also wrote a letter for the Depp/Amber Heard trial. She wrote about how much she cared about him and said:

I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family.

Latest news

In October 2025, the four-part biographical docuseries Tim Burton's Life in the Line, directed by Tara Wood, was officially released following initial previews earlier in the year. The project explores the creative evolution and career of Tim Burton and features interviews with many of his frequent collaborators, including both Johnny Depp (Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood) and Winona Ryder (Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice and its sequel) alongside other icons like Michael Keaton and Helena Bonham Carter.

In a preview clip from the series, Ryder reflected on Burton's unique creative world, saying:

I would love to take a trip inside his brain — this kingdom where these characters live.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's projects include starring in the action thriller Day Drinker alongside Penélope Cruz, marking a continued return to major film releases. Ryder has similarly kept busy on screen, starring in the HBO miniseries The Plot Against America (2020) and reprising her iconic role for the big-screen sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024).

Johnny Depp's net worth

As of May 2023, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Depp has a net worth of around $150 million. His income stems from decades of blockbuster films, music with the Hollywood Vampires rock group, and licensing deals.

Johnny Depp attends the "Ebenezer" Global Premiere. Photo: Karwai Tang

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Winona Ryder's estimated net worth is $18 million, derived from a career spanning nearly four decades in film and television, including her starring role in Netflix's Stranger Things.

FAQs

How did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder meet? They met at the New York premiere of Great Balls of Fire! in 1989, with Depp later describing it as love at first sight. Did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder get married? No. Depp proposed to Ryder in July 1990, just five months after the two began dating, but they never married and ended their engagement when they split in 1993. What film did Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder star in together? The couple shared the screen in Edward Scissorhands in 1990, directed by Tim Burton. What happened to Johnny Depp's "Winona Forever" tattoo? The American singer famously changed his tattoo from "Winona Forever" to "Wino Forever" after the breakup. Why did Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp break up? According to Depp, the reason for their split was due to the media interference their relationship received. Both also cited growing apart over time. Did Winona Ryder defend Johnny Depp during his trial? Yes. Ryder told Time magazine that Depp was never abusive toward her during their relationship. She also submitted a written statement to the court. Are Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder still friends? Through all the hurt and public heartbreak, the duo remained friends. Their relationship remains warm, as evidenced by their joint appearance in the Tim Burton documentary in 2025. What are Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder doing now? Depp continues to act and tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, while Ryder's role in Stranger Things introduced her to a new generation.

We also highlighted facts about Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan's relationship, from their 2007 meeting on an Off-Broadway stage to their life together in Brooklyn.

Their partnership has also shaped their creative work: Kazan wrote Ruby Sparks with Dano in mind, and the pair later co-wrote Wildlife, Dano's directorial debut. They are raising two children while keeping much of their family life private.

Source: Legit.ng