Students from tertiary institutions across Enugu State gathered at Government House to back APC candidates

Representatives from NAUS, NAPS, NFSAN and other student bodies cited education and infrastructure investments as reasons for their backing

Governor Peter Mbah told the students his administration would deepen AI integration and digital learning in tertiary institutions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - Students representing tertiary institutions across Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 elections.

Besides APC's Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are also regarded as prominent contenders in the 2027 presidential election.

Amaju Pinnick declares support for Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, citing progress in sports administration. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Enugu students endorse Mbah's re-election

As reported by The Nation, the pro-APC declaration came on Tuesday, November 17, during an interactive session held at Government House, Enugu, where delegations from several national and institutional student associations met with the governor to review his administration's record.

Comrade Anthony, speaking on behalf of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Enugu State Chapter, pointed to the construction of the ESUT Park Road at Enugu State University of Science and Technology as a concrete example of the government's commitment to improving campus conditions. He also welcomed the tenancy regulation bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly, saying it could curb exploitative rent practices affecting students.

Gabriel Edeh, Chairman of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Enugu State Chapter, said polytechnic students had seen the administration's impact across the state and pledged their support for the 2027 polls. Emmanuel Nwankwo, Chairman of the Council of Students' Union Government Presidents in Enugu State, credited the government's budgetary allocations to primary, secondary and tertiary education as a key factor in the student leadership's decision to back Mbah's re-election.

Udegbo Charity, Chairman of the National Female Students Association of Nigeria (NFSAN), Enugu State Chapter, praised what she described as the gender-inclusive character of the Mbah administration, noting the representation of women in government as a reason for the association's endorsement of APC candidates.

NANS Chairman Kelvin Okeke said students were prepared to mobilise support for APC candidates across the state, while Kenechukwu Aneke, Deputy Director of the Enugu State APC Campaign Council, stated that student appointees within the council would step up outreach activities on campuses to highlight the government's policies and achievements.

Governor Peter Mbah highlights his administration's development priorities during a meeting with student leaders in Enugu State. Photo credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

Mbah highlights education, infrastructure investments

Responding to the students, Governor Mbah said his administration's approach centred on building a productive economy through human capital development, infrastructure investment, security improvements and the revival of underutilised public assets.

He said the rollout of Smart Green Schools across the state's 260 electoral wards was designed to shift learning away from conventional methods and equip children with skills suited to a 21st-century economy.

"The Smart Green Schools are designed to promote digital literacy, experiential learning, innovation and practical problem-solving," he said.

Mbah added that further investments in tertiary institutions would focus on integrating artificial intelligence, research and industry-relevant training to ensure graduates could contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

Read more Enugu news

ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.

It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.

Source: Legit.ng