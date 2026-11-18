Peter Obi, Tinubu or Atiku? Tertiary Institution Students Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate
- Students from tertiary institutions across Enugu State gathered at Government House to back APC candidates
- Representatives from NAUS, NAPS, NFSAN and other student bodies cited education and infrastructure investments as reasons for their backing
- Governor Peter Mbah told the students his administration would deepen AI integration and digital learning in tertiary institutions
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Enugu, Enugu State - Students representing tertiary institutions across Enugu State have thrown their weight behind the re-election of Governor Peter Mbah and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 elections.
Besides APC's Tinubu, Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are also regarded as prominent contenders in the 2027 presidential election.
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Enugu students endorse Mbah's re-election
As reported by The Nation, the pro-APC declaration came on Tuesday, November 17, during an interactive session held at Government House, Enugu, where delegations from several national and institutional student associations met with the governor to review his administration's record.
Comrade Anthony, speaking on behalf of the National Association of University Students (NAUS), Enugu State Chapter, pointed to the construction of the ESUT Park Road at Enugu State University of Science and Technology as a concrete example of the government's commitment to improving campus conditions. He also welcomed the tenancy regulation bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly, saying it could curb exploitative rent practices affecting students.
Gabriel Edeh, Chairman of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Enugu State Chapter, said polytechnic students had seen the administration's impact across the state and pledged their support for the 2027 polls. Emmanuel Nwankwo, Chairman of the Council of Students' Union Government Presidents in Enugu State, credited the government's budgetary allocations to primary, secondary and tertiary education as a key factor in the student leadership's decision to back Mbah's re-election.
Udegbo Charity, Chairman of the National Female Students Association of Nigeria (NFSAN), Enugu State Chapter, praised what she described as the gender-inclusive character of the Mbah administration, noting the representation of women in government as a reason for the association's endorsement of APC candidates.
NANS Chairman Kelvin Okeke said students were prepared to mobilise support for APC candidates across the state, while Kenechukwu Aneke, Deputy Director of the Enugu State APC Campaign Council, stated that student appointees within the council would step up outreach activities on campuses to highlight the government's policies and achievements.
Mbah highlights education, infrastructure investments
Responding to the students, Governor Mbah said his administration's approach centred on building a productive economy through human capital development, infrastructure investment, security improvements and the revival of underutilised public assets.
He said the rollout of Smart Green Schools across the state's 260 electoral wards was designed to shift learning away from conventional methods and equip children with skills suited to a 21st-century economy.
"The Smart Green Schools are designed to promote digital literacy, experiential learning, innovation and practical problem-solving," he said.
Mbah added that further investments in tertiary institutions would focus on integrating artificial intelligence, research and industry-relevant training to ensure graduates could contribute meaningfully to economic growth.
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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the APC would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.