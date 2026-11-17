AriseTV presenter Reuben Abati publicly recommended female colleagues to Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as potential wives

Governor Yusuf confirmed the divorce of his second wife, Zainab, the daughter of his estranged political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso

The governor jokingly said he had directed his media aide to invite application letters from women interested in marrying him

AriseTV presenter Reuben Abati has publicly suggested that Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf should consider marrying one of the women who work at the television station.

Abati made the recommendation on Tuesday, November 17, saying the network employs "healthy, beautiful, well-educated, talented, and hardworking women" across its Abuja and Lagos offices. He framed the suggestion as an act of goodwill, adding: "The wife of a governor is a very good proposition. Charity begins at home, so I'm recommending our own."

Governor Yusuf of Kano urged to pick his next wife from AriseTV after divorcing Rabiu Kwankwaso's daughter Photo Credit: @KyusufAbba

Source: Twitter

Gov Yusuf's divorce: What prompted the suggestion

The remark followed Governor Yusuf's public confirmation that his marriage to his second wife, Zainab, had ended in divorce. Zainab is the daughter of former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who was once Yusuf's political mentor before the two fell out.

Speaking at a political event on Monday, November 16, the governor confirmed the separation and appeared to take the development lightly. He said he had instructed his media aide to call for application letters from women who might be interested in marrying him, suggesting he was open to taking another wife.

Abati's pitch for Arise News

Reacting to the governor's remarks a day later, Abati said the governor need not look far for a suitable candidate. He said Arise News, where he works as a presenter, had exactly the kind of woman a governor should consider. "As Governor Yusuf of Kano is searching for a new wife, he should look toward Arise News," Abati said, citing the qualities of his female colleagues as his basis for the recommendation.

See the video of Reuben Abati on X here:

Governor Yusuf speaks on Kwankwaso's politics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kano politics trended after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf sent a caution to the leader of the Kwankwassiyya Movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor gave the warning while addressing party supporters at the APC senatorial primary election in the state on Monday, May 18.

Governor Yusuf told his estranged political godfather that his silence was not an act of cowardice and that he would speak out if pushed to it.

Source: Legit.ng