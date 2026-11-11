Daniela Andrea Avanzini Llorente is proof that years of discipline behind closed doors can ignite a global career. The Daniela Avanzini story begins with a Cuban-Venezuelan family that lived and breathed movement, and it ends, so far, at sold-out arenas across three continents. She is HYBE's first Latina signing, and since joining KATSEYE, she has spoken candidly about the gruelling training that forged her into one of pop's most exciting breakout acts.

Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 at UBS Arena in New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Daniela Avanzini Llorente, known simply as Daniela, is an American singer, dancer, and member of KATSEYE .

. Her mother is Cuban and is a ballroom dancer and the first Cuban to win a world ballroom championship.

to win a world ballroom championship. She finished the Dream Academy competition in third place and was selected for the resulting project group.

and was selected for the resulting project group. KATSEYE's third EP Wild debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in 2026, marking a career high for the group.

on the Billboard 200 in 2026, marking a career high for the group. Daniela recently became the first face of CAST, a new campaign series from British lingerie brand Lounge.

Profile summary

Full name Daniela Andrea Avanzini Llorente Date of birth 1 July 2004 Age 22 (as of November 2026) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Cuban-Venezuelan Height 163 cm (5'4") Parents Ana Llorente (mother), Rafael Avanzini (father) Occupation Singer, dancer Group KATSEYE Active since 2011

Who is Daniela Avanzini? Early life and family

Five facts about KATSEYE star Daniela Avanzini. Photo: Katie Flores

Source: Getty Images

Daniela Andrea Avanzini Llorente was born on 1 July 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised in Atlanta's northern suburbs, including Roswell, in a family deeply rooted in Latin culture. Her mother, Ana Llorente, is Cuban, and her father, Rafael Avanzini, is Venezuelan.

Her ethnicity is Cuban-Venezuelan: her mother is from Cuba, and her father is from Venezuela. She speaks and performs in both English and Spanish

Dance was never a hobby in the Avanzini-Llorente household. It was a way of life. Both parents were professional Latin ballroom dancers and instructors, so from her earliest years Daniela was immersed in music, movement, and cultural expression.

Daniela Avanzini's parents and their influence

As published on Netflix, Ana Llorente, Daniela's mother, is the first Cuban to win a world ballroom championship. Her father, Rafael Avanzini, is Venezuelan and works as a professional ballroom dancer and instructor.

That heritage shapes Daniela's movement to this day. As she told NPR's Ailsa Chang:

The type of dancing that I grew up doing, which is Latin ballroom dancing — like samba and, like, cha-cha, bachata — that comes out. So when I dance, it might look a little different.

Daniela Avanzini's career: from child prodigy to Katseye star

Daniela began performing dance sports when she was four years old. She is also known for participating in the reality survival shows America's Got Talent Season 8, So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation, and The Debut: Dream Academy.

By age 11, she was also sharing singing and ukulele videos on social media, revealing an early drive to expand beyond dance and explore multiple creative outlets.

The Debut: Dream Academy and joining KATSEYE

In August 2023, Daniela was introduced as a contestant on The Debut: Dream Academy. On 18 November, she was revealed to be a member of the debut group KATSEYE, after finishing third in the survival show.

The process of KATSEYE's creation throughout the series was recorded and released as a Netflix documentary series on 21 August 2024. Pop Star Academy: Katseye was directed by Nadia Hallgren and explores the contestants' training and development throughout the project.

Reflecting on what that period demanded of her, Daniela told Billboard Philippines:

Once I started Dream Academy and the whole training process, living with 10 girls and having four roommates was very, very new to me. And then joining KATSEYE, where I was just hanging out with the same set of girls every single day, all day, definitely helped me learn things about myself that I didn't know.

The intense training behind the global pop success

The training programme for KATSEYE went far beyond choreography. Members trained simultaneously in vocals, performance craft, and idol-industry disciplines over months before their debut.

Speaking to Billboard, Daniela explained that being part of KATSEYE has taught her lessons that go beyond performing: she is learning to trust herself more, to value what makes her different, and that confidence does not depend on being flawless.

Embracing her Latina roots on stage

KATSEYE member Daniela Avanzini attends Universal Music Group's Grammy afterparty in Los Angeles. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Daniela told Billboard Philippines, "I'm just so excited to finally be able to have sung in my native language and share that part of me with the rest of the world, because nobody knew that I could sing in Spanish!" She was cheekily poking fun at naysayers who tried to question her Latina heritage.

Latest news

KATSEYE launched their first-ever UK and Ireland tour dates as part of The Wildworld Tour in September 2026, in support of their third EP, WILD, which dropped on 14 August.

KATSEYE launched The Wildworld Tour on 1 September at Dublin's 3Arena, with Daniela performing alongside Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung. The setlist included a dedicated Daniela dance solo, while Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman sat out the opening show for health reasons.

KATSEYE's third EP Wild (2026) became their first number-one release on the Billboard 200. The group also performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026, held at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California, on 18 October.

The documentary KATSEYE: Wild Hearts is now streaming, giving fans an intimate look at the group's journey. Additionally, Daniela recently became the first face of CAST, a new campaign series from British lingerie brand Lounge, marking a significant step in her solo profile outside the group.

On Instagram, Daniela's profile has grown to over 6 million followers as of October 2026, with an engagement rate that far outpaces industry norms.

In 2025, she was also featured on "Let Me Tell You" by South Korean singer Yeonjun, broadening her reach into the K-pop fanbase.

Daniela Avanzini's boyfriend and relationship status

As of November 2026, Daniela has not publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. She has kept her personal life largely private, focusing her public presence on KATSEYE and her solo projects. No verified information exists about a current or past partner.

Net worth

Daniela's net worth is not confirmed by any reliable source. Her verified income streams include:

Recordings and streaming royalties with HYBE x Geffen Records

The Wildworld Tour (Live Nation-produced global arena tour, 2026)

(Live Nation-produced global arena tour, 2026) Brand partnerships, including her role as the first face of Lounge's CAST campaign

Sponsored social media content (earnings not publicly disclosed)

FAQs

How old is Daniela Avanzini? Daniela was born on 1 July 2004 and is 22 years old as of November 2026. How tall is Daniela Avanzini? She stands at 163 cm (5'4"). What is Daniela Avanzini's ethnicity? She is a Cuban-Venezuelan American. Who are Daniela Avanzini's parents? Her mother is Ana Llorente, a Cuban ballroom dancer and the first Cuban to win a world ballroom championship, and her father is Rafael Avanzini, a Venezuelan ballroom dancer and instructor. Is Daniela Avanzini the first Latina signed to HYBE? Yes. HOLA! USA describes her as the first artist of Latin American heritage to be signed to HYBE. Does Daniela Avanzini have a boyfriend? She has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship as of November 2026. What is Daniela Avanzini's Instagram handle? Her handle is @daniela_avanzini, with approximately 5.7 million followers as of October 2026. What was Daniela Avanzini's rank in Dream Academy? She finished in third place in The Debut: Dream Academy and was selected as one of the six members of KATSEYE.

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Source: Legit.ng