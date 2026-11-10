Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, working with the Ministry of Health, launched a new digital medical appointment service on November 9, 2026

The service links the national recruitment platform Musaned with the Sehhaty health app to let employers book medical checks for newly arrived domestic workers online

Employers can now select the nearest approved health centre and manage appointments electronically, without needing to visit in person

Saudi Arabia has introduced an online service that lets employers book medical examination appointments for newly arrived domestic workers without visiting a health centre, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on November 9, 2026.

The service, developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, connects the unified national recruitment platform Musaned with the Sehhaty health application.

Saudi Arabia changes the medical examination process for newly arrived domestic workers. Photo credit: Antoine Gyori, Wong Yu Liang

Source: Getty Images

It is designed to ease the process of completing residency permit requirements for domestic workers after they arrive in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia: How the new system works

Once a domestic worker enters Saudi Arabia, their data appears automatically in the Sehhaty app, which the employer can access to view the worker's details.

The employer can then pick the nearest approved health centre, book a medical examination appointment, and manage the booking entirely online.

The ministry said the system removes the need for employers to travel to a health centre just to make a booking, reducing both waiting times and the administrative effort involved.

The integration forms part of a broader digital recruitment journey on the Musaned platform, which tracks the process from the worker's home country through to the official issuance of a residency permit in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said linking these services together is intended to simplify related procedures and improve the overall experience for employers using the platform.

Saudi Arabia: Alignment with Saudi digital transformation goals

The ministry framed the launch as part of its ongoing commitment to digital transformation, saying that connecting services across platforms raises the quality and accessibility of government offerings. The goal, it noted, is to build greater trust among the beneficiaries of these services by delivering a smoother, more efficient experience.

Domestic workers arriving in Saudi Arabia are required to undergo a medical examination as part of the residency permit process.

Previously, completing this step required employers to arrange bookings through in-person visits, a process the new system is designed to replace entirely with electronic management.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia changed the employment rules for foreigners in 94 occupations.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia published three categories of foreigners arrested in its nationwide immigration crackdown.

Saudi Arabia deports over 9,500 foreigners in one week

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia deported more than 9,500 foreigners in one week.

The joint inspections, carried out by security forces alongside relevant government agencies between October 29 and November 4, led to the arrest of 11,587 people in total.

Of those arrested, 6,043 had violated the Residency Law, 3,191 had breached the Border Security Law, and 2,353 had broken the Labour Law, according to the ministry's announcement.

Source: Legit.ng