Canada's government outlined which foreigners qualify to apply for citizenship through its online system, grouping eligible applicants into three categories

The eligibility rules differ based on the applicant's age and whether they have a Canadian parent, with some people required to apply on paper instead

Applicants who qualify must act quickly once they create an account, as the government sets a strict deadline before permanently deleting the account

Canada has opened an online pathway for foreigners seeking citizenship, releasing details of who qualifies to use the digital application system and how the process works from start to finish.

The Canadian government has also provided an official website where eligible applicants can begin their applications. Importantly, not all foreigners can use this route.

Canada outlines online citizenship application process for eligible foreigners. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/WPA Pool/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for Canadian citizenship online

Eligibility depends on age and family circumstances, and those who do not meet the conditions must apply on paper.

The government recognises three groups of applicants who may use the online system.

The first group covers adults aged 18 and above who already hold permanent resident status and satisfy the requirements under subsection 5(1) of the Citizenship Act. The second group covers children below 18 who are permanent residents and have at least one parent who is either already a Canadian citizen or applying for citizenship at the same time. This falls under subsection 5(2) of the Citizenship Act. The third group also covers minors under 18 who are permanent residents, but in cases where neither parent is a Canadian citizen nor applying for citizenship simultaneously. These children must meet the requirements for minors under subsection 5(1) of the Citizenship Act.

How to submit Canadian citizenship application online

Once an applicant confirms they fall into one of the qualifying groups, the next step is to create an account on the Canadian government's official citizenship application portal. The account is used to complete and submit the entire application digitally.

One critical rule applies: applicants have only 60 days from the date the account is created to finish and submit their application. If that deadline is missed, the government will permanently delete the account along with every application connected to it.

Anyone in that situation who still wants to pursue citizenship must start over by creating a fresh account. The government does permit the use of the same email address from the deleted account, so the process of restarting does not require an entirely new identity on the platform.

Canada explains who can skip citizenship oath

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had updated its guidelines on foreigners who can obtain a waiver from taking the citizenship oath.

The government outlined the compassionate grounds under which adults and minors aged 14 to 17 can request an exemption, while children below 14 are automatically exempt from taking the oath.

Source: Legit.ng