Belgium's naturalisation process requires applicants to be at least 18 years old and hold an unlimited right of residence in the country

Applicants must demonstrate exceptional merit in scientific, sporting or sociocultural fields to qualify for Belgian citizenship through naturalisation

The Chamber of Representatives holds full discretionary power over naturalisation decisions, meaning applicants have no right of appeal if refused

Belgium has outlined strict conditions that individuals must meet before they can apply for citizenship through naturalisation.

According to the guidelines, age, residency, and demonstrated excellence all play a central role in determining eligibility.

Belgium sets minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Age requirements for Belgian citizenship

According to Belgium's official justice framework, an applicant must be at least 18 years old, or have been legally emancipated before that age, to qualify.

Beyond age, the person must hold an unlimited right of residence in Belgium at the time of application, a condition that municipal authorities are empowered to verify.

Belgium citizenship: What counts as exceptional merit

One of the more demanding requirements is that applicants must have demonstrated, or be in a position to demonstrate, exceptional merit in scientific, sporting or sociocultural fields. Belgium expects this achievement to have contributed, or to be capable of contributing, to the country's international standing and influence.

The types of evidence accepted as proof of exceptional merit are assessed at the municipal level, where applicants with their main residence registered can obtain further guidance on documentation requirements.

Applicants must also provide justification as to why acquiring Belgian citizenship through the standard declaration of citizenship route is virtually impossible for them. This added requirement ensures that naturalisation remains a pathway reserved for circumstances where other options are genuinely unavailable.

How Belgium naturalisation process works

An application for naturalisation can be submitted either to the registrar at the applicant's municipal office or directly to the Chamber of Representatives. Once a file is deemed complete and the registration fee has been paid, the registrar forwards it to the Chamber of Representatives for consideration.

Three bodies are then consulted during the review process: the public prosecutor, the Immigration Office, and State Security. Each has up to four months to submit an opinion on the application.

Naturalisation is described explicitly as a discretionary measure, not a right. If the Chamber of Representatives refuses an application, the applicant has no recourse to appeal through the courts.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng