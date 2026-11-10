Nigeria's electricity regulator released N30 billion for the third phase of the Presidential Metering Initiative under Order No. NERC/2026/121

NERC directed the country's 11 distribution companies to prioritise unmetered Band A customers and accelerate metering for Band B customers

Distribution companies must complete all meter installations under the third funding tranche by May 31, 2027

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has released N30 billion to fund the third phase of the Presidential Metering Initiative, directing distribution companies to prioritise customers in the highest electricity tariff category who are yet to receive meters.

The directive, contained in Order No. NERC/2026/121 on the Operationalisation of Tranche C of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF), took effect on November 2, 2026.

Electricity consumers are set to benefit as NERC rolls out another N30bn for free meters. Photo: AFD

Source: Getty Images

Under the order, the N30 billion will be shared among Nigeria's 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) based on their contributions to the fund.

NERC said meters must be distributed fairly across states within each DisCo's franchise area, with all installations carried out free of charge. Every meter supplied under the scheme must carry the distribution company's name, the relevant funding tranche and the inscription "NOT FOR SALE."

DisCos will cover the cost of moving existing customer connection points where necessary for revenue protection. The order also provides for sanctions against distribution companies whose failures obstruct the installation process.

How meter procurement will work

Distribution companies are required to conduct open procurement exercises, drawing from eligible local meter manufacturers, assemblers and meter asset providers with confirmed stock.

NERC said the maximum procurement prices will be based on median national online bid prices submitted by meter asset providers during the September 2026 bidding cycle.

Successful providers will receive 70% of their payment after verified delivery of meter stock, while the remaining 30% will be released after installations are completed and confirmed.

The fund manager, DisCos and participating providers must comply with monitoring, reporting and evaluation requirements set by the regulator. Every meter supply and installation contract must also be submitted to NERC.

Band A and Band B electricity customers are expected to benefit from the new metering fund. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

May 2027 deadline

NERC has set May 31, 2027, as the deadline for completing all installations under the third funding tranche.

The commission said the programme is designed to reduce Nigeria's metering gap, strengthen revenue collection for distribution companies and improve electricity service delivery to consumers.

Prepaid meter prices drop, DisCo releases new rates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prepaid meter prices in Rivers State have dropped sharply, with one vendor now offering a single-phase meter for under N100,000 for the first time in recent memory.

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) released the new price list, which took effect on September 9, 2026, and will remain in force until December 2, 2026.

All listed prices include VAT and cover meters supplied through PHED's approved Meter Asset Provider scheme.

Mojec's standard single-phase meter costs N106,425, down from N117,175 on the previous list.

Source: Legit.ng