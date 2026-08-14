Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen got married in 2002 and ended their marriage four years later in one of Hollywood’s most publicised divorces. Their history as a couple became a trending topic again in September 2025 after the release of the Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, and their surprise red carpet reunion since 2006.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards attended Netflix's aka Charlie Sheen premiere at the Netflix Tudum Theatre on 4 September 2025 in California. Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen met in 2000 while filming Good Advice and Spin City .

while filming and . The pair began dating in October 2001 and got married in June 2002 in Brentwood, California, United States.

in Brentwood, California, United States. Denise and Charlie Sheen welcomed their first daughter, Sam (Sami) J. Sheen, on 9 March 2004 .

. Their youngest daughter, Lola Rose Sheen, was born on 1 June 2005 .

. Denise Richards filed for divorce in March 2005, citing irreconcilable differences.

Profile summary

Common name Denise Richards Charlie Sheen Full name Denise Lee Richards Carlos Irwin Estévez Nickname Fluffy Girl, Nell, Schweetbabe The Machine, Good Time Charlie Gender Female Male Date of birth 17 February 1971 3 September 1965 Age 55 years as of 2026 60 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aquarius Virgo Place of birth Downers Grove, Illinois, United States New York City, New York, United States Nationality American American Current residence Calabasas, Los Angeles, California, United States Malibu, California, United States Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Height in centimetres 168 178 Height in feet 5'6" 5'10" Eye colour Blue Brown Hair colour Blonde Brown Father Irving Bernard Richards Jr. Ramón Gerard Antonio Estévez (Martin Sheen) Mother Joan Lee 'Joni' Braden Richards Janet Elizabeth Templeton (Janet Sheen) Siblings 1 3 Relationship status Single Dating Children 5 3 Elementary school Pierce Downer Elementary School - High school El Camino High School Santa Monica High School Profession Model, actress Actor Net worth $12 million $1 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter), TikTok, Facebook Instagram, X (Twitter)

Inside Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's marriage drama

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen shared a whirlwind romance that lasted about four years after their first date. The couple’s romantic relationship also extended to professional collaborations on films and television shows, including Good Advice, Scary Movie 3, Spin City, Two and a Half Men, and Anger Management.

Their marriage soured well before the arrival of their second child. The couple’s separation was followed by a high-conflict divorce that included a restraining order, allegations of abuse, custody disputes, and public mudslinging. Have a look at the details of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's relationship timeline from 2000 to date.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards attended the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards on 20 January 2002 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

October 2001: Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen start dating

On 4 October 2001, Denise and Charlie Sheen officially started dating. Their first date was a baseball watch party at Charlie’s residence, where they watched the San Francisco Giants take on the Houston Astros. According to People, Denise made the first move. She told the publication,

I made the first move, kissing him. He was Mr. Polite, such a gentleman.

She added that she knew she could see a future with him by the second date.

I knew that this (was) the one, but I wouldn’t tell him that. I didn’t want to scare him away by saying, ‘You’re my future husband!’ and have him run for the hills.

June 2002: Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen get married

Denise Richards pictured with family and friends during her wedding ceremony on 15 June 2002 in Brentwood, California. Photo: Mel Bouzad

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Months after their first date, on 26 December 2001, Charlie Sheen went down on one knee, asking Richards to marry him during their vacation in Arizona.

About five months later, the couple got married in Brentwood, California, United States. The star-studded event was held at the residence of Gary David Goldberg, creator of Spin City. In attendance were about 85 close family and friends, including Heather Locklear and Playboy Playmate Brooke Shields.

In episode seven of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things Season 1, Richards spoke of their unexpected marriage (as recorded on Bravo's The Daily Dish),

After my first date with Charlie, we got married nine months later… People don't know this: He and I had a Catholic ceremony. We had to do the Pre-Cana classes. I don't know how we passed to even get married, if you ask me, but we did.

March 2004: Sami Sheen is born

In September 2003, the newlyweds announced that they were expecting their first child together. At the time, Sheen was set to appear in the new CBS series Two and a Half Men, alongside Angus T. Jones and Jon Cryer.

Sam J. Estevez was born on 9 March 2004, weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz. at birth. At the time of this writing, the internet and reality TV personality is 22 years old, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

March 2005: Denise Richards files for divorce

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen attended the 2003-2004 CBS Upfront after party the Tavern on the Green in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

On 2 March 2005, the Hunting Housewives actress filed for divorce at the Superior Court of Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. In her divorce filing, she asked for legal and physical custody of her children with visitation rights for Charlie Sheen.

At the time of the filing, Richards was six months pregnant with her second daughter, Lola Rose Sheen. In a statement shared on People, Charlie Sheen’s representatives said,

We are deeply saddened by the recent events, and out of our love and concern for our daughter Sam, our unborn child, and each other, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.

On 10 August 2022, Denise Richards sat down with Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury on her podcast, Divorced Not Dead, to discuss her divorce. She explained,

The behind-the-scenes stuff was way worse than what was out there. It's very funny because a lot of people think, on the outside, things are great.

The actress, who later remarried Aaron Phypers, added that she shielded her children from much that happened in the marriage. Her daughters played a role in her final decision to end the marriage,

I said to myself, would I want my daughters to be married to this man? No offence to him, but it's true. I think he would take that he would understand what I'm saying. That's when I was like, 'Well, why am I accepting this?'

Denise Richards at an interview about her divorce from actor Charlie Sheen and her upcoming reality show, Denise Richards: It's Complicated. Photo: Ali Goldstein/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

June 2005: Lola Sheen is born

The Spin City actors welcomed their second daughter, Lola, on 1 June 2005. She is 21 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

The couple attempted to reconcile in August 2005. Despite both Richards and Sheen being open to reconciling, this attempt failed

November 2006: Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's divorce is finalised

On 30 November 2006, Richards and Sheen were granted a bifurcated divorce, which legally dissolved their status as a married couple, allowing them to wed other people. However, the couple's arrangements over the division of assets and custody kept evolving.

On 5 May 2010, TMZ reported that the former lovebirds had ended their joint custody arrangement. Sheen surrendered his legal custody rights, granting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sole legal and primary physical custody of Sam and Lola amid his sobriety struggles, marital turmoil, and criminal charges.

Their tumultuous marriage included an eviction in September 2015. Denise and her daughters were allegedly evicted from a house in Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills, California, provided by Sheen.

In January 2016, Denise filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against her ex-husband, alleging that he was not providing financial support for their two daughters.

What did Denise Richards say about Charlie Sheen in the Netflix documentary?

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards embrace during the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's aka Charlie Sheen at TUDUM Theatre on 4 September 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Unique Nicole

Source: Getty Images

Netflix's two-part documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, premiered on 4 September 2025. It incorporated interviews with Denise Richards, Brooke Mueller, Heidi Fleiss, Jon Cryer, Sean Penn, Ramon Estevez, and others close to Charlie Sheen. His brother, Emilio Estevez, and their father, Martin Sheen, declined to appear on camera.

In her interview, Richards reminisced over their first date, memories from their early relationship, the divorce, and the public fallout that followed the split. In a shocking confession recorded in Men's Journal, she said,

I still love him.

She added,

As soon as (Two and a Half Men) started getting really successful, I think the pressure of that changed him. It was almost like he was sabotaging the success and sabotaging our family. The truth is, I feel like my life with Charlie is three stages. It’s the time I met him and married him, then my divorce. Then the aftermath of it.

During an October 2025 interview with Bill Maher on Club Random with Bill Maher, Charlie Sheen admitted that it was nice to hear Richards' positive comments about him. Today, Charlie Sheen and the RHOB cast member are on friendly and supportive terms.

FAQs

What happened between Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen? Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen married in 2002 and divorced in 2006. Are Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen friends? The Two and a Half Men actors are currently on friendly terms. How did Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen meet? Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen met in 2000 on the set of Good Advice. When was Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's wedding? Richards and Sheen married in June 2002 at a private estate in Brentwood, California. How many children does Charlie Sheen have with Denise? The former couple share two daughters. Who has custody of Charlie Sheen's twins? Charlie Sheen and his former wife Brooke Mueller share joint legal custody of their sons, Bob and Max. How much money did Denise Richards get from Charlie Sheen? Richards initially received $55,000 a month in child support ($660,000 annually), which was later reduced to approximately $25,000 a month before being reduced to zero in 2021. Who is Charlie Sheen currently in a relationship with? As of late 2025, Charlie Sheen is reportedly dating a man outside the entertainment industry. What is the age difference between Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen? Born on 3 September 1965, Charlie Sheen is five years and five months older than Denise Richards.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' relationship has evolved from a four-year high-profile marriage, a public 2006 divorce, and years of co-parenting their two daughters. Following their past legal conflicts, the American actors have publicly re-established a positive relationship and recently appeared together at his Netflix documentary premiere.

Legit.ng recently published an article detailing Charlie Sheen's past relationships. The Two and a Half Men star has been married three times, to Donna Peele, Denise Richards, and Brooke Mueller.

Get to know details of Charlie Sheen’s wives and former girlfriends, including Kelly Preston, Robin Wright, and Georgia Jones. Read on to find out how each relationship has shaped his personal journey through fame, success, and public scrutiny.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng