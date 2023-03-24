Who are Maya Brady’s parents? Meet Brian Timmons and Maureen Brady

Maya Brady is a young softball player who plays for the UCLA Bruins softball team and is currently a RedShirt Sophomore. The college player debuted in 2020 in the UCL Bruins teams, where she was tagged as the Pac-12 Freshman and Player of the Week on 11 February 2020. Despite her fame in the sports industry, few things about the softball player have invited as much curiosity as her family. Who are Maya Brady’s parents?

Brian Timmons (left), Maureen Brady and her daughters, Maya and Hannah. Photo: @pradojennifer on Facebook and @mayabrady_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Maya Brady has been playing softball since she was only four years old. While in high school, she was named the Ventura County Star 2019 All-County Softball Player of the Year. The college athlete is a niece to the former American football quarterback Tom Brady.

Who are Maya Brady’s parents?

The college athlete was born to a family with a sports background. She was born to Brian Timmons and Maureen Brady on 1 June 2001. Her birthplace is San Mateo, California, United States. She has a younger sister named Hannah. Her sister is a junior volleyball player playing for Sunshine VBC. Maya and her sister currently live with their mom in Bakersfield.

Maya Brady’s father, Brian Timmons, is a lawyer notable for being the Global Head of Complex Litigation for Quinn Emanuel. In the 1990s, Maureen Brady’s husband worked in a shop specializing in mechanical goods.

Brian Timmons. Photo: @brian.timmons.90 and @pradojennifer on Facebook

The college athlete’s mother, Maureen Brady, was active in sports and used to play at Fresno State University as a pitcher. She also competed for the United States on the Junior Olympic squad in high school. Maureen Brady is a nurse and a softball instructor in Bakersfield, California.

Are Maya Brady’s parents married?

No, the college athlete’s mom and dad are no longer together. Maya Brady’s parents divorced on 7 August 2010 when Maya was only nine. After the divorce, Maureen had to juggle her career with raising kids alone, meaning that Maya was raised by a single mother.

The college softball player considers her mom her number one role model, especially considering her hard-working spirit. She told ESPN that her mom constantly reminds her that nothing is handed to anyone for free. She believes that hard work is the best route one can follow, whether in the classroom or on the field.

After the breakup with Maya's mother, Brian met Jennifer Litz Prado. The two started dating in 2014. They have been an item for at least 7 years, but it is unclear whether the two are still together, as Jeniffer's Facebook status has recently been changed to Single.

Who is Maya Brady related to?

The American softball player is a niece to the American middle infield player, Tom Brady. He is her mom's brother. Besides Tom, Maya's mom has two siblings, Julie and Nancy Brady. Maya’s aunt Nancy also played softball in college. She graduated from Boston University and now works as a health professional.

The former American MLB player and two-time World Series Champion, Kevin Youkilis, is Maya's uncle. He tied the knot with Maya Brady's aunt, Julie Brady, in 2012. Kevin Youkilis won the Gold Glove award in 2007 and is a three-time all-star champion.

On March 2021, Maya Brady’s uncle, Tom, tweeted, acknowledging Maya as the most dominant player in the Brady family. Speaking with The Athletic, Maya alluded that she is ready to fly high the Brady name and does not feel pressured to take that position. She said,

Not all pressure is bad pressure…For me, knowing that my family is very successful, I think it puts a lot of good pressure on me, to give myself goals, to try to strive to be the best I can be. It’s not pressure like if I lose or I strike out, I feel like my family’s not going to talk to me, or I’m going to put shame on the Brady family name. It’s just good pressure. I love bearing the last name. I’m just really proud of it.

Fast facts about Maya Brady

Who is Maya Brady's biological father? Her father is Brian Timmons. Who are Maya Brady’s uncles? The softball player has two uncles, namely Tom Brady and Kevin Youkilis. Who is Maya Brady related to? The young softball player comes from an athletic family. Her aunt Nancy played softball in college, together with her two uncles. The young player also has a sister named Hannah. Are Maya Brady’s parents married? No, the two parted ways on 7 August 2010. What does Maya Brady’s father do? Her dad is a lawyer notable for being the Global Head of Complex Litigation for Quinn Emanuel. He also used to work as a mechanical retailer in the 1990s. Why is Maya's last name Brady? Her full name is Maya Ann Brady-Timmons, Brady being her mom's last name, and Timmons her dad's. However, she usually goes by Maya Brady.

Maya Brady is a young softball player from the United States of America. She has been in the sports industry since she was only four years old and has made her name as a RedShirt Sophomore. Maya Brady’s parents, especially her mom, have been an invaluable source of guidance and inspiration for her career.

