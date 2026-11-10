Sweden's Migration Agency confirmed that permanent residence permit holders enjoy almost the same rights as citizens, but key gaps remain

Foreigners living permanently in Sweden are barred from voting in parliamentary elections and from serving as members of parliament

Certain public service roles and full EU freedom of movement are among the rights reserved exclusively for Swedish citizens

Sweden has drawn a clear line between what permanent residents enjoy and what is reserved solely for Swedish citizens, and the distinction matters more than many foreigners may realise.

According to the Swedish Migration Agency, foreign nationals who hold permanent residence permits and are registered in the Swedish Population Register enjoy nearly the same rights and responsibilities as Swedish citizens. Despite this broad alignment, acquiring Swedish citizenship unlocks a set of additional privileges that permanent residency alone simply does not provide.

Sweden explains 4 major differences between permanent residents and citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/ brazzo

Source: Youtube

4 things foreigners in Sweden

1. Vote in parliamentary elections

Only Swedish citizens may cast a ballot in elections to the Swedish Parliament. Permanent residents are excluded from national elections, though they may qualify to participate in certain local and regional votes depending on their circumstances.

2. Become members of parliament

The right to contest parliamentary elections and serve as an elected representative in Sweden's legislature is reserved for citizens. Permanent residence permit holders cannot stand for election to the Swedish Parliament, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.

Sweden: Permanent residents/citizens rights

3. Work as police officers or professional members of the Armed Forces

Several public service roles carry a citizenship requirement. Foreigners with permanent residence permits are not eligible to become police officers or serve as professional members of the Swedish Armed Forces. Other positions within the public sector may carry similar restrictions.

4. Enjoy the same freedom to live and work across the EU

Swedish citizenship carries with it EU citizenship rights, which allow holders to move freely to other European Union member states to live and work. Permanent residence in Sweden does not automatically extend those same freedoms. Someone who holds only a Swedish permanent residence permit would need to meet separate requirements to settle in another EU country.

Australia: 6 conditions for permanent residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had outlined six requirements foreign nationals must meet to obtain permanent residence through employer sponsorship under its Employer Nomination Scheme.

The conditions include having an eligible occupation, relevant work experience, a positive skills assessment, an employer nomination, meeting the age limit, and demonstrating the required level of English.

Source: Legit.ng