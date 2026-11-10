4 Things Foreigners With Permanent Residence in Sweden Cannot Do Until They Become Citizens
- Sweden's Migration Agency confirmed that permanent residence permit holders enjoy almost the same rights as citizens, but key gaps remain
- Foreigners living permanently in Sweden are barred from voting in parliamentary elections and from serving as members of parliament
- Certain public service roles and full EU freedom of movement are among the rights reserved exclusively for Swedish citizens
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Sweden has drawn a clear line between what permanent residents enjoy and what is reserved solely for Swedish citizens, and the distinction matters more than many foreigners may realise.
According to the Swedish Migration Agency, foreign nationals who hold permanent residence permits and are registered in the Swedish Population Register enjoy nearly the same rights and responsibilities as Swedish citizens. Despite this broad alignment, acquiring Swedish citizenship unlocks a set of additional privileges that permanent residency alone simply does not provide.
4 things foreigners in Sweden
1. Vote in parliamentary elections
Only Swedish citizens may cast a ballot in elections to the Swedish Parliament. Permanent residents are excluded from national elections, though they may qualify to participate in certain local and regional votes depending on their circumstances.
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2. Become members of parliament
The right to contest parliamentary elections and serve as an elected representative in Sweden's legislature is reserved for citizens. Permanent residence permit holders cannot stand for election to the Swedish Parliament, regardless of how long they have lived in the country.
Sweden: Permanent residents/citizens rights
3. Work as police officers or professional members of the Armed Forces
Several public service roles carry a citizenship requirement. Foreigners with permanent residence permits are not eligible to become police officers or serve as professional members of the Swedish Armed Forces. Other positions within the public sector may carry similar restrictions.
4. Enjoy the same freedom to live and work across the EU
Swedish citizenship carries with it EU citizenship rights, which allow holders to move freely to other European Union member states to live and work. Permanent residence in Sweden does not automatically extend those same freedoms. Someone who holds only a Swedish permanent residence permit would need to meet separate requirements to settle in another EU country.
Australia: 6 conditions for permanent residence
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had outlined six requirements foreign nationals must meet to obtain permanent residence through employer sponsorship under its Employer Nomination Scheme.
The conditions include having an eligible occupation, relevant work experience, a positive skills assessment, an employer nomination, meeting the age limit, and demonstrating the required level of English.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng