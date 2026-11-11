Finland's immigration authority has outlined the conditions adults must meet before applying for Finnish citizenship

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, reside in Finland, and have their identity reliably established before submitting a citizenship application

Finland also requires that applicants have no criminal record and have met all tax and financial obligations before approval

Finland has detailed the conditions that adult applicants must satisfy before they can apply for Finnish citizenship.

The country's immigration authority also warned that submitting an application too early could result in a rejection.

Finland sets minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo: Getty

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Age requirements for Finland citizenship

According to Finland's Finnish Immigration Service, adults who wish to apply for citizenship must be at least 18 years old and must be physically present in Finland at the time of application.

Applicants also need to have their identity reliably established, which can be done by presenting a valid passport or another accepted identity document.

Where a document is unavailable, credible information covering at least the applicant's name, date of birth, citizenship, and family ties may be considered.

Inclusion of children in adult Finland citizenship applications

Parents applying for citizenship can include their children in the same application, provided the children are under 18 years of age and the parent holds legal custody of them.

The Finnish Immigration Service has stressed that applicants should only submit their applications once every requirement has been fully met, noting that early submissions that do not satisfy all conditions are likely to result in a negative decision.

Finland citizenship: Financial and conduct requirements

Beyond age and identity, Finland requires that applicants have a clean record. Anyone who has been convicted of a crime or has had a restraining order issued against them will not qualify. Minor traffic offences settled through fixed fines or penalty fees are an exception and will not block an application.

Financial conduct also plays a significant role. Applicants must have settled all outstanding taxes, fines, and child maintenance payments.

On top of that, they must demonstrate sufficient financial resources, defined as not having received unemployment benefits or social assistance for more than three months in total over the previous two years.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng