Alijah Kai Haggins is no longer simply Tichina Arnold's daughter — she is a leading actress in her own right. Born into an entertainment dynasty, she has built a résumé stretching from childhood cameos to a starring role in Netflix's 2026 revival of A Different World, playing a character whose mother is portrayed by her real-life mum. With a Grammy-winning music producer for a father and one of TV's most iconic actresses at home, Alijah Kai's rise feels both inevitable and entirely earned.

Tichina Arnold and Alijah Kai Haggins attend Halloween Horror Nights. Photo: Rich Polk

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Key takeaways

Alijah Kai Haggins landed the role of Rashida Duvall in Netflix's A Different World — with her mother, Tichina Arnold, cast as her on-screen mother.

— with her mother, Tichina Arnold, cast as her on-screen mother. Her father is Grammy-winning producer Carvin Haggins , one half of the Philadelphia duo Carvin & Ivan.

, one half of the Philadelphia duo Carvin & Ivan. She began training at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles when she was just three years old.

in Los Angeles when she was just three years old. Netflix renewed A Different World for a second season on 2 October 2026.

on 2 October 2026. By September 2026, Alijah Kai's digital presence reached 284,000 Instagram followers and 366,000 TikTok followers.

Profile summary

Full name Alijah Kai Haggins Stage name Alijah Kai Date of birth 16 March 2004 Age 22 (as of November 2026) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Occupation Actress, singer, dancer Mother Tichina Arnold Father Carvin Haggins Siblings None (only child) Years active 2008–present

Who is Alijah Kai Haggins?

Alijah Kai Haggins entered the world in Los Angeles on 16 March 2004, into a family deeply entrenched in the entertainment industry. She is the only child of actress Tichina Arnold and music producer Carvin Haggins.

Her mother initially thought she was having a boy and planned to name him Elijah, but adjusted the spelling to Alijah when she gave birth to a girl. That small change marked the beginning of an identity distinctly her own.

Tichina raised Alijah primarily as a single mother in Los Angeles after the couple split in 2007. Her godmother is Tisha Campbell.

Alijah Kai's dad: Who is Carvin Haggins?

Carvin & Ivan are a production duo from Philadelphia consisting of producers and songwriters Ivan "Orthodox" Barias and Carvin "Ransum" Haggins. The Philadelphia native has written hit songs for Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Faith Evans, Justin Timberlake, Raheem DeVaughn, and Musiq Soulchild.

Top five facts about Tichina Arnold's talented daughter, Alijah Kai Haggins. Photo: @AlijahKai on Facebook (modified by the author)

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Carvin Haggins is a multi-platinum, two-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer. He has been nominated for 21 Grammy Awards and is known in the entertainment industry for producing timeless music.

Early training and education

Alijah is a talented dancer who trained at the renowned Debbie Allen Dance Academy in Los Angeles. Born and raised in the United States, she has gained recognition for her passion and dedication to dance.

She also performed in Debbie Allen's stage productions of Freeze Frame and The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. Those early years on stage gave her a physicality and stage confidence that now reads clearly on screen.

Alijah Kai's acting career

Alijah Kai's formal acting career stepped up significantly with major television opportunities. While she grew up around television sets while her mother starred in iconic series, her professional credits grew as she transitioned into her own right as a rising actress, including roles in projects such as The Sound of Christmas and Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story.

Alijah Kai Haggins attends Serayah McNeill's "Love Or Die" Single Release Party. Photo: Carol Rose

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During an interview on A Rare Moment Podcast, Alijah Kai recalls turning 18 on the set of The Sound of Christmas and how her mother, Tichina Arnold, encouraged her to become independent:

So I'm in the car with her [after getting my birthday check], and she's like, 'Oh yeah, you need to move your stuff out by tomorrow, because... you have to move into your apartment.' What? I said, excuse me? What? What do you mean? She's like, 'You're moving into your new—' It was her choice. It was her choice. She kicked me out, technically!

Alijah Kai in A Different World (2026)

The biggest breakthrough of Alijah Kai's career arrived with Netflix's 2026 revival of A Different World. The new cast includes Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Alijah Kai Haggins as Rashida, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, and Chibuikem Uche as Kojo.

Alijah plays Rashida Duvall, a first-gen criminal justice major, alongside her Hillman classmates. Her mother, Tichina Arnold, played her mother on the show — a remarkable piece of real-life casting that gave both women a shared professional milestone.

This was not Alijah Kai's first acting role set at an HBCU, having earlier appeared in Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie.

Filmography

Below are some of her acting credits according to IMDb.

Year Title Role Medium 2008 Everybody Hates Chris Baby TV 2015 Survivor's Remorse Janine TV 2019 Runt Mean Girl Film 2022 The Sound of Christmas Deidre TV film 2024 Abducted at an HBCU: A Black Girl Missing Movie Pinky Film 2025 Can You Feel the Beat: The Lisa Lisa Story Brit Film 2026 A Different World Rashida Duvall Netflix series

Alijah Kai's music and social media

She was the lead singer of the group The Crewe and launched a solo career with the single "Ultimatums" in June 2022.

By 2026, she stands as one of the most recognisable young voices on TikTok, known for her viral hit HAIR DOWN and her powerful stage presence. She actively tours venues in Atlanta and Los Angeles.

As of July 2026, @alijahkai has currently 496,000 followers on Instagram. On TikTok, she commands around 366,000 followers with over nine million total likes.

Latest news

A Different World premiered on Netflix on 24 September 2026, exactly 39 years from the original series premiere date. The debut was an instant cultural moment.

The show was renewed for Season 2 on 2 October 2026 — just days after its debut — confirming that audiences had embraced the new Hillman generation. Creator, showrunner, and executive producer Felicia Pride said:

It's so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience. I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hard-working crew.

In Season 2, Deborah and her Hillman classmates will return to campus for sophomore year with a "New Year, New Me" attitude, only to find themselves faced with past decisions, uncertain futures, new loves and friendships, and deeper questions of purpose.

That means Alijah Kai's Rashida Duvall will be back — and the Season 2 renewal arrives at a moment when Alijah Kai's profile has never been higher.

Alijah Kai Haggins' net worth

Alijah Kai Haggins' exact net worth is not publicly known or officially documented. By contrast, her mother, Tichina Arnold, holds an estimated net worth of $2 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While Alijah Kai's personal financial figures remain private, her emerging career encompasses several professional income streams:

Acting fees from television and film roles

Music releases and touring in Atlanta and Los Angeles

Brand partnerships and social media collaborations

Potential brand deal fees typically associated with creators boasting hundreds of thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok

Alijah Kai Haggins and Actress Tichina Arnold attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women of Excellence Awards Gala. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Alijah Kai Haggins? Alijah Kai Haggins is an American singer, dancer, and actress best known as the daughter of Tichina Arnold. She has rapidly transitioned from a social media sensation to a legitimate recording artist. Who are Alijah Kai's parents? Her parents are the famous television actress Tichina Arnold and the Grammy-winning music producer Carvin Haggins. How old is Alijah Kai Haggins? She was born on 16 March 2004, making her 22 years old as of November 2026. What does Alijah Kai play in A Different World? She stars as Rashida Duvall, a highly responsible freshman from Compton. Does Alijah Kai have siblings? No — Alijah is an only child on both her mother's and father's sides. Where did Alijah Kai train as a dancer? She trained at actress Debbie Allen's dance academy in Los Angeles. Is Alijah Kai in A Different World Season 2? Alongside Maleah Joi Moon, A Different World stars Alijah Kai, Cornell Young IV, Jordan Aaron Hall, Kennedi Reece, and Chibuikem Uche, all confirmed to return for the second series. Does Alijah Kai have a boyfriend? There are no public records or credible reports of past or present romantic relationships, as her focus has been on her music and acting career.

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Source: Legit.ng