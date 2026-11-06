Japan's government has outlined the specific grounds under which immigration authorities can revoke a foreigner's residence permit

Submitting fake documents, providing false addresses, and lying about intended activities in Japan are among the listed grounds for cancellation

Foreign nationals in Japan who stop carrying out the activities tied to their visa status for three months or more also risk losing their residence status

Japan's government has published a list of 10 specific grounds on which immigration authorities can cancel a foreigner's residence status, covering everything from document fraud to prolonged inactivity.

The first four grounds all relate to dishonesty during or after the visa application process.

Japan explains 10 situations in which foreigners could have their residence permits revoked. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kyodo News/Oleksandr Siedov

Source: Getty Images

Japan: Residence Permits

1. Providing false information to obtain entry permission: A foreigner who deceives immigration officials into believing they meet Japan's entry requirements risks having their status cancelled.

2. Lying about intended activities in Japan: Applicants who misrepresent the nature of their work in Japan, for instance, claiming to be an engineer while planning to do simple labour, fall under this ground.

3. Submitting fake documents: Presenting forged or false documents to secure entry permission is a ground for cancellation, even where deliberate intent to deceive is not fully established.

4. Fraudulently obtaining special permission to stay: Securing special permission to remain in Japan through dishonest means or false information is also listed as a basis for revocation.

Japan: Reasons tied to conduct during stay

The remaining six grounds cover behaviour after a foreigner has already entered the country.

5. Engaging in activities outside their permitted residence status: Carrying out activities not covered by one's visa or residence status can lead to cancellation, unless a legitimate reason exists.

6. Staying inactive for three months or more: Foreign nationals who go three months or longer without undertaking the activities permitted under their residence status, without valid justification, may have that status revoked.

7. Failing to carry out marital activities for six months: Those residing in Japan as a spouse of a Japanese national or permanent resident risk cancellation if they stop living as a spouse for six months or more without a legitimate reason. Certain children are excluded from this provision.

8. Failing to register an address within 90 days: Newly arrived or newly qualifying mid- to long-term residents must report their residential address to immigration authorities within 90 days of receiving permission. Failure to do so without a valid reason is grounds for cancellation.

9. Failing to report a change of address: Foreign residents who relocate from a previously registered address must notify immigration authorities of the new address within 90 days. Not doing so without a legitimate reason also qualifies as a ground for revocation.

10. Providing a false residential address: Deliberately submitting an incorrect address to Japan's Immigration Services Agency can result in the loss of residence status.

Japan lists jobs eligible for work visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had listed 19 job sectors where foreigners can qualify for a five-year work visa under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme.

The report also highlighted the visa conditions, including salary parity with Japanese workers, access to language training, and restrictions on bringing family members to Japan.

Source: Legit.ng