Nell Fisher is a British-New Zealander actress who went from playing a child covered in fake blood to landing the most pivotal new role in the final season of Stranger Things. In 2023, Fisher gained recognition for her role in the horror film Evil Dead Rise — and that performance caught the eye of the Duffer Brothers. Matt Duffer spotted her in the trailer for Evil Dead Rise and asked Ross Duffer whether she could be "their Holly." The rest is streaming history.

Nell Fisher attends the "Stranger Things 5" UK Special Screening (L) and attends the "Into The Woods" West End Opening Gala (R). Photo: Jeff Spicer, Hoda Davaine (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Nell Fisher was born on 2 November 2011 in London, England, making her 15 years old as of November 2026.

in London, England, making her 15 years old as of November 2026. Her horror film Evil Dead Rise (2023) directly led to her casting in Stranger Things Season 5 , after Matt Duffer saw her in the film's trailer.

(2023) , after Matt Duffer saw her in the film's trailer. Fisher joined Stranger Things as a main cast member in its fifth and final season, playing Holly Wheeler — a character with a central arc involving the villain Vecna.

in its fifth and final season, playing Holly Wheeler — a character with a central arc involving the villain Vecna. After Stranger Things wrapped, Fisher was named one of Variety 's 10 Brits to Watch in February 2026.

wrapped, Fisher was in February 2026. Fisher has already been cast in Netflix's next big drama, The God of the Woods, with production beginning in June 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Nell Fisher Date of birth 2 November 2011 Age 15 (as of November 2026) Place of birth London, England Nationality British-New Zealander Father Toby Fisher (environmental lawyer and former actor) Mother Laura Clarke (British diplomat) Height 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Years active 2022–present Known for Evil Dead Rise, Stranger Things Season 5, Bookworm Instagram @NellFisher_

Nell Fisher's early life and parents

Nell Fisher was born on 2 November 2011 in London, United Kingdom. Her father is a New Zealand lawyer and actor, while her mother is a British diplomat. More specifically, her father, Toby Fisher, is an environmental lawyer and former actor from New Zealand, and her mother, Laura Clarke, served as British high commissioner to New Zealand from 2018 to 2022.

Fisher had an international upbringing, living in New Zealand for four years during her childhood. She also lived in South Africa and the United Kingdom. She received an international education and has studied multiple languages, including Russian, Ancient Greek, and Latin.

Did Nell Fisher always want to act?

While living in New Zealand through COVID, Fisher played a small role in the micro-budget indie Northspur, and at first she saw acting as a fun hobby — until the role in Evil Dead Rise came along. Nell Fisher told The Press in 2026:

I spent three months in red corn syrup, and I just loved it.

Top five facts about Nell Fisher. Photo: Todd Owyoung/Getty Images (modified by the author)

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Her mother, it turned out, had an ironic relationship with her daughter's chosen genre. Laura Clarke's low tolerance for horror made it difficult for her to watch her daughter's work, with Evil Dead Rise among the scariest films of recent years.

From debut to breakout: Nell Fisher's acting career

Early roles (2022–2023)

In 2022, Fisher made her screen debut at eleven years old, playing Tia in the New Zealand-made movie Northspur. That same year, she also appeared as Olive Crow in the TV series My Life Is Murder.

Then came the role that changed everything. Evil Dead Rise is a 2023 horror film and the fifth instalment in the Evil Dead franchise. Fisher appeared as Kassie in her major film debut. At the time of its release, Fisher was actually too young to see the film in cinemas. She did, however, get to watch a slightly edited version at a private screening.

Bookworm (2024)

In 2024, Fisher starred in the adventure comedy Bookworm. She played Mildred, a precocious twelve-year-old girl who goes on a camping trip with her estranged magician father, played by Elijah Wood.

Filmography

Year Title Role 2022 Northspur Tia 2022 My Life Is Murder (TV) Olive Crow 2023 Evil Dead Rise Kassie 2023 Choose Love Luisa 2024 Bookworm Mildred 2025 Stranger Things (TV) Holly Wheeler

How Nell Fisher joined Stranger Things

Why was Holly Wheeler recast?

Fisher, who was fourteen at the time of the Netflix interview, joined the cast knowing she would portray a very different side of the character. As she acknowledged, Holly Wheeler had been played in the first four seasons by Anniston and Tinsley Price, who did a wonderful job creating a character the fan base knows and loves.

The Duffer Brothers had grander plans for Holly in Season Five, and so they conducted an extensive search for a new performer to take over the role, eventually landing on Fisher, who had starred in the 2023 supernatural horror film Evil Dead Rise.

How did she land the role?

Fisher secured the role after a self-tape audition and a Zoom meeting with the show's creators. She later performed a chemistry test in New York with the American actress Sadie Sink. Fisher noted that her previous experience in Evil Dead Rise helped her secure the role in the science fiction horror series.

Luck also played a role. Landing the role was pure "serendipity" — Fisher wore her hair in pigtails to look younger for her audition, and that just happened to be Holly Wheeler's signature style.

How old is Nell Fisher, and was she nervous on set?

Nell Fisher attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Fisher was born on 2 November 2011, making her 15 years old as of November 2026. She was around twelve when filming began on Stranger Things Season 5, turning fourteen during production in 2024.

Joining a beloved cast that had worked together for nearly a decade was understandably daunting. Looking back on her rapid rise and the transition from a rocket-ship launch to picking future projects that fit around her education, Fisher shared in an interview with Variety:

It's amazing that all these things are open to me, that I can kind of go pick and choose. Any projects filming in London, preferably over my school holidays, count me in!

Fortunately, the Stranger Things ensemble was welcoming. Fisher recalled during the 2026 interview with The Wrap:

They all sort of came up to me at very various points during the day and said that they were excited to work with me and excited to see what I was going to do, which definitely put me at ease.

Fisher grew four inches during the filming of Season 5, so the costume department had to refit her dress three times during production.

Holly Wheeler's arc in Season 5

Nell Fisher attends the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & Ireland Honours 2026 at Raffles London. Photo: Gareth Cattermole (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

The Duffer Brothers put Fisher's Holly immediately in the thick of it, having her enveloped in the web of Vecna's alter ego "Mr. Whatisit" (Jamie Campbell Bower), before watching her parents barely survive a demogorgon attack.

During a 2025 interview with Bustle, the actress said of Holly:

She's a very interesting character. She has sort of had these experiences with the Upside Down, and this season is finally kind of getting to the bottom of all these weird things she's had happening.

Stranger Things Season 5 was released in three volumes beginning on 26 November 2025.

Latest news

Named a Variety Brit to Watch 2026

After her star turn in the final season of Stranger Things, Nell Fisher was named on Variety's 10 To Watch list for 2026. While attending the Newport Beach Film Festival UK & IE Honours in London, the British actress said she celebrates every time someone thinks she's American because of her role in the Netflix show.

Cast in The God of the Woods

Nell Fisher attends the "Hadestown" Gala Night. Photo: Karwai Tang (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

The biggest recent news is that Fisher is already lined up for her next major Netflix project. With production starting on 1 June 2026, Netflix announced new cast members for The God of the Woods, led by Fisher.

Fisher is reuniting with her former Stranger Things co-star Maya Hawke. She plays Barbara Van Laar, a missing teenager who is at the centre of the story, while Hawke plays the young investigator who looks into her disappearance.

Barbara is described as an artistic and headstrong teen with a punk sensibility who joins Camp Emerson seeking refuge from her fraught family unit and finds kinship with campers and counsellors alike.

The show's earlier announced cast includes Kerry Condon, Maya Hawke, and Ella Rubin. The God of the Woods adapts Liz Moore's bestselling novel of the same name.

Social media

Fisher's Instagram account @NellFisher_ has 4 million followers, and her bio lists Stranger Things 5, Bookworm, and Evil Dead Rise. The account is noted as parent-monitored.

Nell Fisher's net worth

No reliable, well-sourced estimate of Nell Fisher's net worth currently exists. Given her age and the fact that she has only been acting professionally since 2022, any figure circulating online is speculative. This section will be updated as verified information becomes available.

FAQs

How old is Nell Fisher? Fisher was born on 2 November 2011 and is 15 years old as of November 2026. How tall is Nell Fisher? According to her IMDb profile, Fisher is 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) tall. Where does Nell Fisher live? Fisher was born in London and has British-New Zealand dual nationality. She grew up across the UK, New Zealand, and South Africa due to her parents' careers. Who are Nell Fisher's parents? Her father is Toby Fisher, an environmental lawyer and former actor from New Zealand. Her mother is Laura Clarke, a British diplomat and former high commissioner to New Zealand. What is Nell Fisher's birthday? Her birthday is 2 November 2011. What is Nell Fisher best known for? The British actress is best known for playing Kassie in the 2023 horror film Evil Dead Rise and Holly Wheeler in the final season of Netflix's Stranger Things. What is Nell Fisher doing next? Fisher has been cast as Barbara Van Laar in Netflix's upcoming drama series The God of the Woods, which began production in June 2026. Was Nell Fisher a fan of Stranger Things before joining the cast? Not initially — her mother considered the show too frightening for her. Fisher has said she used the audition as an excuse to finally watch it, and quickly fell in love with the series.

We also highlighted facts about Ella Bright, the British-American actress whose role in Prime Video’s Off Campus has made her one of streaming's most talked-about new stars. The article covers her early life, career, music, personal life and plans for upcoming projects.

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Source: Legit.ng