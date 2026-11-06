Sweden's police passport offices handle all passport and national ID card applications for Swedish citizens across the country

New requirements introduced in August 2021 mean fingerprints are now mandatory when applying for a national identity card in Sweden

Children under 12 and applicants under 18 face specific validity and consent rules under the updated Swedish passport system

Sweden has outlined the official cost and requirements for obtaining a five-year passport, with the country's police passport offices serving as the sole processing point for both passports and national identity cards.

All Swedish citizens, regardless of age, must appear in person at a police passport office to submit their application. Photographs are taken on-site, meaning applicants do not need to bring their own. Those who still hold a valid passport are also required to bring it along when applying for a new one.

Sweden passport cost: How much applicant will pay for 5-year document. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Cost of Sweden 5-year passport

Sweden updated its national identity card requirements on 2 August 2021, following an EU regulation aimed at strengthening the security of identity and residence documents. The most significant change requires all applicants to provide fingerprints at the time of application.

The cost of the Swedish passport was set at SEK 500 (approximately N69,000 in Nigerian naira).

An exception exists for individuals who are temporarily unable to leave fingerprints for physical reasons. In such cases, the validity of the issued card is capped at one year rather than the standard period. For children under the age of 12, the validity period was also reduced from five years to three years under the same regulation.

Citizens who already held a national identity card before the changes came into effect do not need to reapply. Their existing cards remain valid until the expiry date printed on them.

Sweden passports: Who can apply?

Swedish citizens aged 18 and above who reside in Sweden must present valid identification when visiting a passport office. A current passport qualifies as one of the accepted forms of ID, though other documents are also permitted.

Applicants under the age of 18 must obtain written consent from all their legal guardians before an application can be processed. This requirement applies regardless of whether the minor is applying for a passport or a national identity card.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng