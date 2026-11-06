Qatar's Ministry of Labour published Decision No. 61 of 2026, setting strict licensing conditions for offices that recruit foreign workers

The decision splits 16 conditions into two separate checklists, one for individual applicants and another for companies seeking a recruitment licence

Both individuals and companies face nationality, criminal record, and premises requirements that must all be met before a licence can be granted

Qatar has listed 16 conditions in total, making it clear that not everyone can open a recruitment office anymore.

Under Decision No. 61 of 2026, Article 2 sets the conditions for licensing offices that recruit workers from abroad for third parties.

Qatar publishes updated requirements for bringing in foreign workers. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Qatar's Ministry of Labour published the decision in Issue No. 20 of the Official Gazette on 25 October 2026.

The rules govern who is permitted to operate a recruitment office bringing foreign workers into the country on behalf of employers, and they draw a clear distinction between individual applicants and corporate entities.

Conditions for Individual Applicants

Eight requirements apply to natural persons seeking a recruitment licence:

1. Must be a Qatari national.

2. Must be at least 21 years of age.

3. Must not have been convicted by a final court judgment of an offence involving dishonour or breach of trust, unless legally rehabilitated.

4. Must not have been convicted of any human traffickingg offence.

5. Must not be a partner in or owner of another recruitment office.

6. Must have separate, permanent premises to conduct the activity.

7. Must obtain the required commercial licence.

8. Must submit an undertaking to deposit the prescribed security amount.

Conditions for Companies and Legal Persons

A separate set of eight conditions applies to corporate applicants:

1. Must be a company established under the law governing commercial companies

2. Capital must be wholly owned by Qatari nationals.

3. Must have a full-time manager in charge of the recruitment office.

4. Owner, any partner, and the manager must not have been convicted by a final court judgment of an offence involving dishonour or breach of trust.

5. Owner, any partner, and the manager must not have been convicted of any human traffickingg offence.

6. Owner, any partner, and the manager must not have previously been declared bankrupt by a final court judgment.

7. Must have separate, permanent premises.

8. Must submit an undertaking to deposit the prescribed security amount.

The decision makes clear that all 16 conditions are non-negotiable. Failing to satisfy even a single requirement is enough to disqualify an applicant from obtaining a licence, whether they are applying as an individual or through a corporate structure.

Qatar publishes guidance on visa on arrival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced a free visa-on-arrival programme covering citizens of 43 countries, valid for up to 90 days with no extension.

South Africa is the only African nation on the list of eligible countries, alongside European, South American, and Asian nations.

Source: Legit.ng