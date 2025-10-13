We've traced Shirley Gooding's story through the years

Shirley Gooding is an American singer best known as a member of the legendary soul group The Sweethearts. Beyond her musical talent, she gained recognition as the long-time wife of the late soul icon Cuba Gooding Sr. Over the years, the singer has built a legacy marked by love, family, and a deep connection to music.

Key takeaways

Shirley Gooding is best recognised as the spouse of the late soul music singer Cuba Gooding and the mother of award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr.

She was a singer in the 1960s and is known for her contributions alongside her sister Barbara to the girl groups The Lovables and The Sweethearts .

. Her husband, Cuba Gooding Sr., passed away in April 2017, and currently she lives a private life.

Profile summary

Full name Shirley Sullivan Gooding Gender Female Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 60 Weight in kilograms 132 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Former soul music singer

Shirley Gooding’s biography

She was born Shirley Sullivan and raised in New York City, New York, where her family relocated from Augusta, Georgia. The soul music singer grew up alongside her elder sister, Barbara Sullivan, and four brothers. The Sullivans were a musical family who enjoyed singing in church and performing at community centre events, which helped shape Shirley’s early interest in music.

Growing up, Shirley Gooding dreamed of becoming a dressmaker and even attended a fashion industry high school to pursue that goal. She reportedly planned to open her own dress shop one day. However, her love for singing eventually took centre stage, leading her to follow a path in music instead of fashion.

Although she became known for her work as a singer, Shirley has always been private about her personal life. Her date of birth remains undisclosed, and she rarely speaks about her family outside of her early experiences. She is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Shirley Gooding’s music career

Professionally, Shirley Gooding built her career as a singer, beginning her journey by performing in church alongside her family members, including her older sister Barbara Sullivan. Her musical path took shape when Barbara, Shirley, and Kim Lewis formed the girl group The Lovables, with Shirley as the lead vocalist.

Her powerful and soulful voice was often described as a blend between Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin, earning her recognition in New York’s vibrant music scene. After their time as The Lovables, the trio continued performing under various names, including The Sweethearts, The Silver Slippers, and Barbara J.

The group remained active throughout the 1960s, gaining local popularity for their performances and smooth harmonies that captured the essence of classic soul music. Below is a list of songs released by the group under different band names:

What Will Mother Say

Have You Ever Fallen in Love?

In Between Kisses / (He's My) Superman

What Did I Do / He's A Yankee

You're the Cause of It All

Take Me For A Little While

We Got a Need for Each Other

Just Beyond My Fingertips

Shirley Gooding’s family

Shirley Sullivan married American singer Cuba Gooding Sr. in 1966. The couple had three children together, all of whom went on to work in the entertainment industry.

Their first child, April Gooding, was born on 2 January 1967 and is known for her role in InAPPropriate Comedy. Their second child, Cuba Mark Gooding Jr., was born on 2 January 1968 and gained fame for his roles in Radio and Men of Honor. Omar Gooding, their youngest child, was born on 19 October 1976 and became an actor and comedian.

In 1974, Shirley and Cuba Gooding Sr. parted ways, ending their eight years of marriage. However, they remarried in 1995 and were together for approximately 22 years until the demise of her husband on 20 April 2017. Shirley was also a stepmother to Tommy Sullivan, her husband’s son from a previous relationship.

FAQs

What is Shirley Gooding's age? Her exact age is unknown, as she has not publicly shared her date of birth. What is Shirley Gooding's ethnicity? She is of African-American ethnicity. Who is Cuba Gooding Jr.'s mother? The Hollywood actor’s mother is Shirley Gooding, an American singer. Do Omar and Cuba Gooding have the same mother? They are blood siblings and share the same mother, Shirley Gooding. How many children does Shirley Gooding have? The American singer has three children: daughter April Gooding and sons Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding. What is Shirley Gooding best known for? She is known for being a singer and a member of the 1960s girl group The Lovables, as well as for being the wife of the late singer Cuba Gooding Sr. and the mother of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. Who was Shirley Gooding married to? She was married to Cuba Gooding Sr., the lead singer of the soul group The Main Ingredient. Does Shirley Gooding have grandchildren? Yes, she has four publicly known grandchildren through her children: Mason, Piper, Spencer, and Bradley, through her sons, Cuba Gooding Jr. and Omar Gooding. What was the cause of death for Cuba Gooding Sr.? The Everybody Plays the Fool singer died of natural causes related to heart disease in April 2017.

Shirley Gooding is best known as the mother of award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. She married the late soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. twice, and together they had three children. Although she now lives a quiet and private life, her legacy endures through her contributions to soul music and her children’s successful careers in the entertainment industry.

