A Federal High Court in Abuja sacked the David Mark-led ADC leadership on Thursday, November 5

The court's ruling nullified all actions taken by the leadership, including Atiku Abubakar's presidential nomination

APC senator Shehu Sani reacted to the ruling with a pointed message directed at the opposition party

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has removed the David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) from office, also voiding every decision the leadership had made, including the party's nomination of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday, November 5.

Shehu Sani advises ADC after court sacks Atiku, David Mark-led leadership Photo Credit: @Shehu Sani

Source: Twitter

Shehu Sani weighs in on ADC ruling

Shehu Sani, an All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate in Kaduna, did not hold back his opinion on the judgment. He advised the ADC to pursue a legal appeal rather than resort to public threats in the wake of the court's decision.

"The ADC should get ready to appeal their case instead of threatening the country with brimstone and fire," Sani said. "This is the price they have to pay for taking over a troubled party instead of registering a new one."

His remarks pointed to what he described as a strategic miscalculation by the opposition party in choosing to adopt an already established but troubled structure rather than building a fresh political platform from the ground up.

The court's decision strikes at the heart of the ADC's preparations for the 2027 elections. Atiku Abubakar had emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer, and the nullification of that nomination places the party's electoral plans in serious doubt ahead of the upcoming campaign season.

Read Shehu Sani's full statement on X here:

Peter Obi reacts as court sacks ADC leadership

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi expressed shock over a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that nullified the emergence of the ADC chairman and voided all actions taken under it, including Atiku Abubakar's 2027 presidential nomination.

Obi stated that the timing of the ruling, three months before a general election, creates dangerous uncertainty for candidates and political parties.

The NDC presidential candidate accused the ruling party of engineering the instability as part of a broader effort to suppress opposition politics.

Source: Legit.ng